Love Is Blind's SK Explains Why He Said This to Raven at the Altar

After that shocking moment at the altar with Raven Ross, Love Is Blind 's Sikiru "SK" Alagbada explains his decision exclusively to E! News. Find out his reasoning here.

By Charlotte Walsh, Jordyn Rolling Nov 02, 2022 7:50 PM

(Warning: This article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind season three). 

While most couples say "I do" on their wedding days, Sikiru "SK" Alagbada could only end his vows with "I do not."

After watching SK and fiancée Raven Ross' passionate love story throughout season three, viewers were shocked to see the fan favorite call things off—while at the altar. But now, the MBA student is explaining his decision. 

"Leading up to the wedding, I was still in very, very good shape," he exclusively told E! News. "I felt like the differences we had and the things we were working [on] was something we could resolve. But at the end of the day, when I came to the altar on that day, there were still outstanding things that we had."

SK went on to note that there were several things the pair just "saw differently," adding that he didn't feel like "adding a marriage on top of that will help fix those differences."

During the season, fans saw SK and Raven argue about topics like finances and the prospect of a long-distance relationship while SK attended graduate school. But that didn't stop from Raven pushing forward, revealing during the episode that she would have said "I do" if given the chance. 

"I think our relationship really started from a hard place and we were able to grow every single day and just build each other up," she exclusively told E! News. "So by the time that we got to our wedding, especially for me, I was just so confident that we could have an amazing life together and really just be each other's best friends."

Patrick Wymore/Netflix

So, where do the two stand now? While SK couldn't reveal too much, especially ahead of the series' finale and reunion episodes, he shared that the two are "on good terms" and taking their relationship "one day at a time."

Love Is Blind's final two episodes premiere Nov. 9 on Netflix.

