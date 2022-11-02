Mindy Kaling Recalls Confronting Stranger Who Broke Into B.J. Novak's Car While She Was Pregnant

Watch : Meghan Markle & Mindy Kaling Talk Pressures of Being Single

Mindy Kaling and BFF B.J. Novak learned the hard way that not fans are not always friends.

The actress recently recounted a scary encounter she and her Office co-star had while they were heading out to dinner in Los Angeles while she was pregnant with her daughter Katherine, 4.

When I was actually eight and a half months pregnant with her," Kaling shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Nov. 1, "I went to dinner with my friend B.J. Novak. We drove to Silverlake to go to this great Thai restaurant there. He parked the car and we got out of the car, I noticed there kind of like a weird kind of guy kind of staring at us from by the parking meter of the car."

The Mindy Project star, who is also a mom to son Spencer, 2, noted that he initially seemed like a fan. "When we got out, he was like, 'Hey, love you guys in The Office!" Kaling recalled. "He's just a nice man who loves The Office and I'm sitting here being like, That guy shouldn't be staring at us."