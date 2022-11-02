Mindy Kaling Recalls Confronting Stranger Who Broke Into B.J. Novak's Car While She Was Pregnant

Mindy Kaling and BFF B.J. Novak learned the hard way that not fans are not always friends.
The actress recently recounted a scary encounter she and her Office co-star had while they were heading out to dinner in Los Angeles while she was pregnant with her daughter Katherine, 4.
When I was actually eight and a half months pregnant with her," Kaling shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Nov. 1, "I went to dinner with my friend B.J. Novak. We drove to Silverlake to go to this great Thai restaurant there. He parked the car and we got out of the car, I noticed there kind of like a weird kind of guy kind of staring at us from by the parking meter of the car."
The Mindy Project star, who is also a mom to son Spencer, 2, noted that he initially seemed like a fan. "When we got out, he was like, 'Hey, love you guys in The Office!" Kaling recalled. "He's just a nice man who loves The Office and I'm sitting here being like, That guy shouldn't be staring at us."
She continued, "And then we walked down to go to the restaurant. Restaurant's closed, for whatever reason. And then we walked back to the car and when we walk back to the car, what we think is the car, we're like, 'Oh that's probably not it, because there's somebody sitting in the driver's seat,' and we keep walking."
Soon, they realized they had walked to far and turned around and walked back to continue searching for B.J.'s car, only to find the "fan" inside it.
"We go back to the car and the guy that we had talked to by the meter had gotten into B.J.'s car, was sitting in the driver's seat and had B.J.'s laptop open and was on B.J.'s laptop," Kaling said, "which is so strange—he didn't try to steal his stuff."
The actress said she and the Vengeance director decided to confront the man, sharing that she went to the driver's side and made sure the door was kept closed. "My sense of my sense of justice was greater than my sense of wanting to live," she said. "Then B.J. went to their side, and was like, 'What did you take?' The guy kept looking over at the door to try to get out. I was sitting there like, 'You're not going anywhere.' Finally, B.J. got his laptop back and all of his stuff and he nodded to me, like, 'You can open the door and let him out.'"
She added that when the guy exited the car, he told them, "You guys should be careful. Anybody could just get into your car."