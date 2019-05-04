Mindy Kaling Reveals B.J. Novak Is Her Daughter's Godfather

Mindy Kaling's ex-boyfriend, fellow Office alum and BFF B.J. Novak plays a very special part in her family's life; he is the godfather to her daughter, Katherine.

The 39-year-old actress revealed the news in an interview with Good Housekeeping, published on Friday.

"The truth is that B.J. is so much more like family now than a platonic friend," Kaling said. "He's the godfather to my daughter, he comes over like once a week. Sometimes he'll come over just to hang out with her."

Kaling gave birth to Katherine, her first child, in December 2017. The actress has never revealed the identity of her daughter's father.