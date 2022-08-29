Mindy Kaling Shares Sweet Photo of Her Daughter Katherine Stargazing With B.J. Novak

Watch : Mindy Kaling REACTS to Rumor B.J. Novak Fathered Her Kids

Never have I ever gone to the Griffith Observatory with Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak.

Same? Well, Mindy's daughter Katherine has. The Never Have I Ever creator and the Vengeance star recently took the 4-year-old to the Los Angeles observatory, where they met with telescope operator Anthony Perkic and learned about astronomy.

"My four year old had the best night of her life at our star party + Saturn spotting at @griffithobservatory!" Mindy wrote on Instagram Aug. 28. "We kept her up way past her bedtime and it was worth it, even though it was cloudy last night. Thank you @bjnovak for sharing your passion for astronomy and for @orionbearastronomy and @griffithobservatory for a spectacular night!"

The Ocean's 8 actress' photos from the outing featured sweet snaps of Katherine looking through a telescope and one of B.J. holding her. However, as she does in all of social media posts featuring her kids, Mindy made sure to shield the child's face from the camera to protect her privacy.