Sharon Stone Says She Was Misdiagnosed After Doctors Find Large Fibroid Tumor

Sharon Stone is opening up about her health.

The Basic Instinct actress revealed that she had been misdiagnosed by doctors and actually had a tumor that needed to be removed.

"Just had another misdiagnosis and incorrect procedure," she wrote on Twitter Nov. 1. "This time double epidural. With worsening pain went for a SECOND OPINION: I have a large fibroid tumor that must come out."

Sharon, 64, then urged women not to "get blown off," but to always get a second doctor's opinion because "it can save your life."

"I'll be down for 4-6 weeks for full recovery," she concluded. "Thx for your care. It's all good."

The Golden Globe winner also tweeted the link to a study titled, "Women More Likely Than Men to Suffer Misdiagnosis, According to Studies," advising women to read the article.

Sharon was showered with a lot of support from fans who shared a similar experience, including one social media user who tweeted, "My wife went through this several years ago Sharon.