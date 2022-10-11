Khloe Kardashian Undergoes Operation to Remove Tumor From Her Face

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Calls Out "WEIRD" Photoshop Accusation

Khloe Kardashian is sharing a health update after undergoing an operation.

In a series of messages posted to her Instagram Story on Oct. 11, the Kardashians star, 38, explained that she's recently seen "numerous stories" going around about the "ever-evolving bandage" on her face.

"After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit," she wrote alongside a photo of her bump, "I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging."

Khloe went on to note that she ended up getting a second biopsy because what her doctors were seeing "was incredibly rare for someone my age."

"A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face," she shared. "I called none other than Dr. Garth Fischer, a dear friend of my families and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face."