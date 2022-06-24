Sharon Stone Shares She Lost "9 Children By Miscarriage"

Watch : Sharon Stone Talks Working With Women on "Ratched"

Sharon Stone is reflecting on her own personal experience with loss.

On June 21, the Basic Instinct star, 64, shared that she had suffered multiple miscarriages in the past and advocated for better resources for women who have similarly faced the same heartbreaking struggle.

"We, as females don't have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss," she commented on a People Instagram post about Peta Murgatroyd's recent miscarriage. "I lost nine children by miscarriage."

The actress also rallied against the social stigma that prevents people from speaking out about their grief in the aftermath of a miscarriage.

"It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure," she explained. "Instead of receiving the much needed compassion and empathy and healing which we so need."

Sharon concluded her comment by calling out how female health and wellness has been "left to the care of the male ideology," saying that it "has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in effort."