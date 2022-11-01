Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas Is Coming—Here's What's on the Schedule

Watch : Holiday Streaming Guide 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More

Put another log on the fire—we've got some Christmas movies to watch.

Freeform's beloved 25 Days of Christmas movie marathon returns on Dec. 1, providing enough yuletide cheer to make even the biggest Grinch get in the holiday spirit.

The festivities kick off at 11:30 on Dec. 1 with back-to-back-to-back airings of The Santa Clause trilogy starring Tim Allen. It provides a nice chance to brush up before the new sequel series The Santa Clauses—starring Allen, most of the original cast and Allen's daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick—hits Disney+ on Nov. 16.

The schedule also includes holiday favorites like Home Alone, Disney's A Christmas Carol, The Preacher's Wife, Scrooged and Miracle on 34th Street, as well as network premieres of Frozen II, Olaf's Frozen Adventure and Last Christmas.

For even more festive cheer, starting Nov. 21, fans can watch Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas Past, an all-new unlocked channel on ABC.com and the ABC app, where holiday movie fans can watch a bunch of their favorites instantly, with no sign-in needed.