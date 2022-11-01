Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas Is Coming—Here's What's on the Schedule

Put another log on the fire—we've got some Christmas movies to watch.
Freeform's beloved 25 Days of Christmas movie marathon returns on Dec. 1, providing enough yuletide cheer to make even the biggest Grinch get in the holiday spirit.
The festivities kick off at 11:30 on Dec. 1 with back-to-back-to-back airings of The Santa Clause trilogy starring Tim Allen. It provides a nice chance to brush up before the new sequel series The Santa Clauses—starring Allen, most of the original cast and Allen's daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick—hits Disney+ on Nov. 16.
The schedule also includes holiday favorites like Home Alone, Disney's A Christmas Carol, The Preacher's Wife, Scrooged and Miracle on 34th Street, as well as network premieres of Frozen II, Olaf's Frozen Adventure and Last Christmas.
For even more festive cheer, starting Nov. 21, fans can watch Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas Past, an all-new unlocked channel on ABC.com and the ABC app, where holiday movie fans can watch a bunch of their favorites instantly, with no sign-in needed.
Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas starts Dec. 1 and runs, naturally, through Christmas Day.
For the full schedule, keep scrolling!
Thursday, Dec. 1
11:30 a.m. – "The Santa Clause"
1:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"
4:00 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"
6:00 p.m. – "Home Alone"
8:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
12:00 a.m. – "The Simpsons"
Friday, Dec. 2
7:00 a.m. – "The Preacher's Wife"
9:30 a.m. – "Jingle All the Way 2"
11:35 a.m. – "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)
2:15 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"
4:20 p.m. – "Home Alone"
6:50 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
9:30 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018)
11:30 p.m. – "The Star" (2017)
1:30 a.m. – "The Little Drummer Boy" (1968)
Saturday, Dec. 3
7:00 a.m. – "The Little Drummer Boy" (1968)
7:30 a.m. – "Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas"
9:00 a.m. – "Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas"
10:30 a.m. – "The Star" (2017)
12:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"
2:40 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"
5:10 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"
7:15 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018)
9:15 p.m. – "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"
10:20 p.m. – "Frosty the Snowman"
10:50 p.m. – "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"
11:55 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"
Sunday, Dec. 4
7:00 a.m. – "Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic"
8:05 a.m. – "Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws"
10:10 a.m. – "The Search for Santa Paws"
12:15 p.m. – "Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups"
2:20 p.m. – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"
4:00 p.m. – "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"
5:05 p.m. – "Frosty the Snowman"
5:35 p.m. – "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"
6:40 p.m. – "Home Alone"
9:10 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
11:50 p.m. – "Daddy's Home 2"
Monday, Dec. 5
7:00 a.m. – "Family Guy"
10:30 a.m. – "Family Guy"
11:30 a.m. – "Holiday in Handcuffs"
1:35 p.m. – "Daddy's Home 2"
3:45 p.m. – "Home Alone"
6:15 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
8:55 p.m. – "Scrooged"
12:00 a.m. – "Snow"
Tuesday, Dec. 6
7:00 a.m. – "Stealing Christmas"
10:30 a.m. – "Family Guy"
12:00 p.m. – "Home Alone: The Holiday Heist"
2:00 p.m. – "Jingle All the Way 2"
4:00 p.m. – "Scrooged"
6:00 p.m. – "Home Alone"
8:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
12:00 a.m. – "Snow 2: Brain Freeze"
Wednesday, Dec. 7
7:00 a.m. – "Home Alone 3"
10:30 a.m. – "Family Guy"
11:30 a.m. – "Home Alone"
2:00 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
4:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"
6:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"
9:00 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"
12:00 a.m. – "The Simpsons"
7:00 a.m. – "Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House"
10:30 a.m. – "Unaccompanied Minors"
12:30 p.m. – "Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas"
2:00 p.m. – "Prancer Returns"
4:00 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"
6:00 p.m. – "Home Alone"
8:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
12:00 a.m. – "Christmas in Boston"
Friday, Dec. 9
7:00 a.m. – "Unaccompanied Minors"
9:05 a.m. – "Home Alone"
11:35 a.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
2:15 p.m. – "Toy Story" (Disney-Pixar)
4:15 p.m. – "Toy Story 2" (Disney-Pixar)
6:20 p.m. – "Toy Story 3" (Disney-Pixar)
8:50 p.m. – "Toy Story 4" (Disney-Pixar)
11:00 p.m. – "Toy Story That Time Forgot" (Disney-Pixar)
11:30 p.m. – "Home Alone"
Saturday, Dec. 10
7:00 a.m. – "Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws"
9:05 a.m. – "The Search for Santa Paws"
11:05 a.m. – "Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups"
1:10 p.m. – "Home Alone"
3:40 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
6:20 p.m. – "Frozen" (Disney Animated)
8:50 p.m. – "Frozen II" (Disney Animated) – Freeform Premiere
11:00 p.m. – "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" (Disney Animated) – Freeform Premiere
11:30 p.m. – "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)
Sunday, Dec. 11
7:00 a.m. – "Prancer Returns"
9:00 a.m. – "Unaccompanied Minors"
11:05 a.m. – "Jingle All the Way 2"
1:10 p.m. – "Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas"
2:40 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"
4:45 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"
6:55 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"
9:25 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"
11:30 p.m. – "Last Christmas" – Freeform Premiere
Monday, Dec. 12
7:00 a.m. – "Family Guy"
10:30 a.m. – "Family Guy"
1:00 p.m. – "Home for the Holidays" (1995)
3:30 p.m. – "Last Christmas"
6:00 p.m. – "Home Alone"
8:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
12:00 a.m. – "Christmas Cupid"
Tuesday, Dec. 13
7:00 a.m. – "Mister Magoo's Christmas Carol" – Freeform Premiere
8:00 a.m. – "Kung Fu Panda Holiday"
8:30 a.m. – "The Little Drummer Boy" (1968)
10:30 a.m. – "Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic"
11:30 a.m. – "Home Alone"
2:00 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
4:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"
6:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"
9:00 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"
12:00 a.m. – "Snowglobe"
Wednesday, Dec. 14
7:00 a.m. – "Home Alone: The Holiday Heist"
10:30 a.m. – "Family Guy"
11:30 a.m. – "Almost Christmas"
2:00 p.m. – "The Perfect Holiday"
4:00 p.m. – "The Preacher's Wife"
6:30 p.m. – "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)
9:00 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"
12:00 a.m. – "The Simpsons"
Thursday, Dec. 15
7:00 a.m. – "Call Me Claus"
10:30 a.m. – "The Simpsons"
12:00 p.m. – "The Perfect Holiday"
2:00 p.m. – "Jingle All the Way 2"
4:00 p.m. – "Unaccompanied Minors"
6:00 p.m. – "Home Alone"
8:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
12:00 a.m. – "Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve"
Friday, Dec. 16
7:00 a.m. – "It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie"
9:00 a.m. – "The Little Drummer Boy" (1968)
9:30 a.m. – "Prep & Landing" (Disney Animation)
10:00 a.m. – "Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice" (Disney Animation)
10:30 a.m. – "Unaccompanied Minors"
12:30 p.m. – "Home Alone"
3:00 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
5:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"
7:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"
10:00 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"
12:00 a.m. – "Family Guy"
Saturday, Dec. 17
7:00 a.m. – "The Little Drummer Boy" (1968)
7:30 a.m. – "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)
10:00 a.m. – "Home Alone"
12:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
3:10 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"
5:15 p.m. – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"
6:55 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018)
8:55 p.m. – "Home Alone"
11:25 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
Sunday, Dec. 18
7:00 a.m. – "Cricket on the Hearth"
8:00 a.m. – "Call Me Claus"
10:00 a.m. – "The Santa Clause"
12:10 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"
2:40 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"
4:45 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018)
6:45 p.m. – "Home Alone"
9:15 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
11:55 p.m. – "Scrooged"
Monday, Dec. 19
7:00 a.m. – "Family Guy"
10:30 a.m. – "Family Guy"
11:30 a.m. – "Home Alone"
2:00 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
4:30 p.m. – "Scrooged"
6:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"
8:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"
12:00 a.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"
Tuesday, Dec. 20
7:00 a.m. – "Family Guy"
10:30 a.m. – "Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas"
12:00 p.m. – "Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas"
1:30 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"
3:30 p.m. – "Home Alone"
6:00 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
8:30 p.m. – "Last Christmas"
12:00 a.m. – "Prancer Returns"
Wednesday, Dec. 21
7:00 a.m. – "Prancer Returns"
10:30 a.m. – "Last Christmas"
1:00 p.m. – "Home Alone"
3:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
6:00 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"
8:00 p.m. – "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" (Disney Animated)
8:30 p.m. – "Frosty the Snowman"
9:00 p.m. – "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"
10:00 p.m. – "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"
12:00 a.m. – "The Simpsons"
Thursday, Dec. 22
7:00 a.m. – "Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws"
9:00 a.m. – "The Search for Santa Paws"
11:00 a.m. – "Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups"
1:00 p.m. – "Kung Fu Panda Holiday"
1:30 p.m. – "Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas"
3:00 p.m. – "Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas"
4:30 p.m. – "The Star" (2017)
6:30 p.m. – "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"
7:30 p.m. – "Frosty the Snowman"
8:00 p.m. – "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"
9:00 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018)
11:00 p.m. – "Prep & Landing" (Disney Animation)
11:30 p.m. – "Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice" (Disney Animation)
12:00 a.m. – "The Star" (2017)
Friday, Dec. 23
7:00 a.m. – "Kung Fu Panda Holiday"
7:30 a.m. – "Home Alone"
10:00 a.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
12:40 p.m. – "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)
3:20 p.m. – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"
5:00 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018)
7:00 p.m. – "Home Alone"
9:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
12:00 a.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"
Saturday, Dec. 24
7:00 a.m. – "Love the Coopers"
9:30 a.m. – "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)
12:00 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"
2:00 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
4:40 p.m. – "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"
5:45 p.m. – "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"
6:50 p.m. – "Frosty the Snowman"
7:20 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"
9:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"
12:00 a.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"
Sunday, Dec. 25
7:00 a.m. – "Home Alone"
9:30 a.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
12:00 p.m. – "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"
1:00 p.m. – "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"
2:00 p.m. – "Frosty the Snowman"
2:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"
4:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"
7:00 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"
9:00 p.m. – "Home Alone"
11:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"