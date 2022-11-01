Meet the Star-Studded Lineup of Performers for Macy's 2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In addition to familiar faces, several new balloons will join the 2022 parade route, including balloons from the children's series Bluey, the Diary of a Wimpy Kid franchise, DINO and Baby DINO and Minions' Stuart the Minion.

Five new floats will also make their Thanksgiving Day Parade debut. Nickelodeon and Pinkfong have teamed for a Baby Shark-themed float, along with Dazzling Dance Party by Toys "R" Us, Supersized Slumber by Netflix, The Wondership by Wonder and People of First Light by Macy's.

The 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade airs Thursday, Nov. 24, at 9 a.m. on NBC and Peacock, followed by an encore of the telecast at 2 p.m.

