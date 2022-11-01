Meet the Star-Studded Lineup of Performers for Macy's 2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade

This list of stars has us feeling thankful.
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade returns for its 96th annual celebration on Nov. 24. And based on the newly announced, star-studded lineup of celebrity performers and appearances, it's sure to be the holiday event of the year.
Hosted by Today's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker, this year's parade will feature performances from Paula Abdul, Big Time Rush, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Jordin Sparks, Fitz and the Tantrums, Gloria, Sasha and Emily Estefan, Sean Paul, Cam and Jordan Davis.
Also set to appear are Blue's Clues & You! host Josh Dela Cruz, Kirk Franklin, Ziggy Marley, Mario Lopez and family and Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles, along with Joss Stone, Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue, Dionne Warwick, Betty Who, the casts of Sesame Street and Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock and the stars of Peacock's new Pitch Perfect series Bumper in Berlin—Adam Devine, Sarah Hyland and Flula Borg.
And, of course, it wouldn't be the Thanksgiving Parade without an end-of-parade appearance from Santa Claus.
But before the parade makes its way to 34th street, the show will begin with performances from Broadway's biggest and brightest. Lea Michele and the cast of Funny Girl will kick things off, followed by performances from A Beautiful Noise and Some Like It Hot, as well as a special celebration in honor of The Lion King's 25th Broadway anniversary.
The iconic Radio City Rockettes will round out the parade's opening performances.
In addition to familiar faces, several new balloons will join the 2022 parade route, including balloons from the children's series Bluey, the Diary of a Wimpy Kid franchise, DINO and Baby DINO and Minions' Stuart the Minion.
Five new floats will also make their Thanksgiving Day Parade debut. Nickelodeon and Pinkfong have teamed for a Baby Shark-themed float, along with Dazzling Dance Party by Toys "R" Us, Supersized Slumber by Netflix, The Wondership by Wonder and People of First Light by Macy's.
The 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade airs Thursday, Nov. 24, at 9 a.m. on NBC and Peacock, followed by an encore of the telecast at 2 p.m.
(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)