Sean Paul Addresses Rumors He and Beyoncé Hooked Up During "Baby Boy" Era

Beyoncé's "Baby Boy" has always stayed on Sean Paul's mind.

The dancehall-influenced duet, featured on Beyoncé's debut solo album Dangerously in Love, was the song of the summer when it was released in 2003. And while the sizzling smash hit (and steamy music video) sent temperatures soaring that season, it also sparked romance rumors between the two collaborators—despite the fact that Beyoncé was already dating now-husband Jay-Z.

In a new interview with The Daily Beast, Sean addressed the speculation and shut down claims that he and Beyoncé had something more than a working relationship. "Nah! I wish I did!" he said, when asked if they hooked up during that era. "She's beautiful."

In fact, Sean said they "only performed the song three times together—ever."

"She had a few hits with Destiny's Child, and they would do the Caribbean, but we didn't really hang out," the Jamaican musician noted. "I'd always admired her music and she's beautiful. So, when I heard Beyoncé was stepping out on her own and wanted me to do a single, I was like 'Hell f--king yeah.'"