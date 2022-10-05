The First Teaser for Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin Will Have You Singing Your Heart Out

Watch : Anna Kendrick Talks Pitch Perfect Friendships 10 Years Later

We're aca-excited about Peacock's upcoming Pitch Perfect spinoff.

Pitch Perfect has officially turned 10 years old, and what better way to celebrate the hit musical comedy than by catching up with the film's fan-favorite character, Bumper Allen? Adam Devine returns as the aspiring singer in the first teaser for the new spinoff series Bumper in Berlin, which premieres Nov. 23.

Set a decade after fans met Bumper as a leader of the Barden Bella's rival a cappella group The Treblemakers, the series will pick up with the character as he looks to get his big break in Germany after a viral TikTok.

And the teaser seemingly features the video that helps launch him into international stardom. In true Pitch Perfect fashion, the video is mashup of "Take on Me" by a-ha and "99 Luftballoons" by Nena (in German, of course).

Devine isn't the only Pitch Perfect alum returning for the series. His Pitch Perfect 2 co-star Flula Borg is set to reprise his role as former Das Sound Machine member Pieter Krämer. Now a music manager, he will help Bumper on his journey to becoming a star by taking him on as a client.