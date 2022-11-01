This Heartstopper Star Is Joining Disney+'s WandaVision Spin-Off

Watch : Kathryn Hahn Shares "Fondness" for "WandaVision"

Joe Locke is saying "hi" to a brand-new role.

The Heartstopper heartthrob is reportedly taking on a role that will be far away from the adorkable Charlie Spring, starring in Disney+'s WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Variety reported. Locke himself seemingly confirmed the casting, tweeting three purple hearts in response to the news.

While details about his role aren't known yet, he'll join Kathryn Hahn, who is set to reprise her role as housewife-turned-villain Agatha Harkness. Emma Caulfield Ford is returning as WandaVision's Dottie.

Reps for Marvel and Disney+ have not responded to E!'s request for comment.

Locke, 19, made his scripted television debut in Netflix's Heartstopper, which followed his character as he fell in love with Kit Connor's Nick Nelson, his popular, rugby-playing classmate. The series has made headlines recently as Connor called out social media users that accused him of queerbaiting.

"i'm bi," he tweeted on Oct. 31. "congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. i think some of you missed the point of the show."