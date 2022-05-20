The Fate of Heartstopper Revealed

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Be still our hearts: We haven't seen the last of Nick and Charlie's love story.

On May 20, Netflix revealed that their heartwarming coming-of-age series Heartstopper has been renewed for a second and a third season. Alice Oseman, who created the graphic novel before turning it into a TV series, confirmed the exciting news by sharing a new drawing of the show's beloved leads.

"SEASONS 2 AND 3," the creator wrote on Instagram. "I'd better get to work…"

Oseman is set to return as the writer for the next installment.

For those who've yet to jump on the Heartstopper bandwagon, the Netflix series follows gentle Charlie (Joe Locke) as he falls for rugby-lad Nick (Kit Connor). But much to the surprise of Charlie's friends, a real connection blossoms between the boys, resulting in a touching romance.

The streamer put it best when they wrote, "Boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love."