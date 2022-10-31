Why Rosemarie DeWitt Loves the "Opportunity to Be Awful"

Watch : David Duchovny & Rosemarie DeWitt Talk Filming The Estate

Being the bad guy is a little bit of heaven for Rosemarie DeWitt.

So, when the opportunity to play the character Beatrice in The Estate presented itself, Rosemarie took it on for that very reason.

"I just love an opportunity to be awful," Rosemarie exclusively told E! News. "I don't know if it's regulated to gender or women of a certain age, that we were raised to be like good girls and all these things. So, whenever I can just be terrible, it's so much fun."

Terrible indeed. The upcoming flick follows Rosemarie's character Beatrice, Richard (played by David Duchovny), Savanna (played by Anna Faris) and Macey (played by Toni Collette), who are all cousins that share an aunt named Hilda (played by Kathleen Turner) who is terminally ill. Now, if you're thinking these cousins are all rushing to be by Hilda's side during this time, you're right—but not for the reason you'd think. These characters show up to Hilda's doorstep in hopes of winning her over to become the beneficiaries of Hilda's estate. But that's just the problem: They all are there for the same greedy reason.