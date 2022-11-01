Your 2022 People's Choice Awards Votes Count Twice Today Only

Watch : 2022 People's Choice Awards: By the Numbers

This announcement isn't a trick, but a treat.

Now that Halloween celebrations have come to a close, the 2022 People's Choice Awards season is officially in full swing. And with a little over a week before voting closes on Nov. 9, fans have the chance to make their vote count more than ever.

Today, Nov. 1, is PCAs Turbo Day, meaning votes for this year's favorites in TV, movies, music and pop culture count not once, but twice. For one day only, fans can submit up to 50 votes per category, per platform.

And twice the amount of votes means you can show twice the love for nominees in top categories such as The Movie of 2022, The Show of 2022 and The Song of 2022.

Or, you can use your votes to help your favorite stars secure PCAs wins, including first-time nominees Quinta Brunson for The Female TV Star of 2022 and The Comedy TV Star of 2022 and Miles Teller for The Male Movie Star of 2022.