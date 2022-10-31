Hailey Bieber's Halloween Costume Is a Major ‘90s Fashion Throwback

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner's Costumes TURN UP the Halloween Heat

Hailey Bieber was as fresh as a rose for Halloween.

To celebrate the spooky season, the Rhode Beauty founder decided to take a super stylish approach with her 2022 costume by referencing an iconic fashion look from the 1999 YSL Haute Couture runway.

Hailey's nostalgic-inducing outfit featured an explosion of pink roses and vibrant green leaves that were molded into an asymmetrical bustier and matching underwear. She accessorized with a flower crown, rose-adorned heels and a blush-colored floor-length ruffled skirt made of sheer material.

It's safe to say the 25-year-old nailed the throwback look, which French model Laetitia Casta originally presented Yves Saint Laurent's spring/summer 1999 collection in Paris.

Hailey Bieber, who frequently models for the luxury French label, wore her high-fashion costume to Vas Morgan's Halloween Party in West Hollywood, Calif on Oct. 29. She was joined by her husband Justin Bieber, who dressed in a studded all-black get-up.