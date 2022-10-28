See How Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber and More of Your Fave Celebs Are Celebrating Halloween 2022

Watch : 23 of Heidi Klum's Most OUTRAGEOUS Halloween Costumes

Halloween 2022 is almost upon us and celebs are already getting into the spooky holiday spirit.

Over the past few weeks, stars including Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Lea Michele have taken their kids to pumpkin patches, while others have joined the pre-holiday festivities at Halloween-themed parties and theme parks with tricks and treats alike.

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, fashion designer Nicole Richie, Black-ish stars Miles Brown and Marsai Martin and Outer Banks stars Austin North, Madison Bailey and Chase Stokes all enjoyed fun evenings at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights in recent weeks. Vanessa Hudgens stopped by Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, whereas Rebel Wilson and Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni walked the Nights of the Jack Jack-O-Lantern trail at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas.

In addition, celebs have also been attending private pre-Halloween parties. Hailey Bieber and husband Justin Bieber were among the stars spotted last weekend at Doja Cat's masquerade-themed birthday bash. The married couple wore black eye masks as the model sported custom Victoria's Secret black lingerie and her husband wore a Zorro-like outfit.