See the Most OMG Fashion Looks to Hit the Red Carpet in the Last 30 Years

It's a fashion extravaganza! Take a walk down memory lane, and relive the most OMG style moments to hit the red carpet over the last 30 years.
By Alyssa Morin Jun 16, 2020 10:00 AM
FashionRed CarpetCelebritiesNostalgiaE! 30th Anniversary
This June, E! turns 30! To celebrate, we're looking back at the most monumental moments in pop culture.

When it comes to major moments in the last three decades, red carpet style is one of the things we love to swoon over. There's been plenty of eye-catching gowns, dramatic capes, chic pantsuits and so much more in the last 30 years.

Some memorable fashion lewks that come to mind are Beyoncé's drool-worthy (and custom-made) Coachella ensembles by Balmain in 2018 to Cindy Crawford's famous Versace design at the 1992 MTV VMAs, which featured gold buckles, a sheer corset and dominatrix-like straps.

Of course, who could forget Jennifer Lopez's legendary tropical-print number at the 2000 Grammys (which was also Versace)... or Rihanna's blinding "naked dress" that was made out of Swarovski-crystals, which she slipped into for the 2014 CFDA Awards?

Moreover, women aren't the only ones playing up their wardrobes on the red carpet. Stars like Bad Bunny, Donald Glover, Harry Styles and so many others are proving they can push the boundaries with their ensembles.

photos
Best Fashion Moments of the Decade

So if fashion is the name of your game and you want to relive some of the most OMG red carpet looks from the past 30 years, E! News has you covered.

We're highlighting unforgettable fashion moments from awards season, the Met Gala, Coachella, the CFDA Awards, Cannes Film Festival and other major events in the last 30 years.

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration

Scroll through our gallery below!

AP Photo
Mariah Carey, 1991
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Sarah Jessica Parker, 1991
Jim Smeal/WireImage
Cindy Crawford, 1992
Jim Smeal/Getty Images
Demi Moore, 1992
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Whitney Houston, 1993
Getty Images
Rupaul, 1993
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)
Sharon Stone, 1993
Robin Platzer/IMAGES/Getty Images
Toni Braxton, 1994
Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Princess Diana, 1995
Focus on Sport/Getty Images
Diana Ross, 1996
Ron Davis/Getty Images
Fran Drescher, 1996
Steve Eichner/Getty Images
Missy Elliott, 1998
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Elizabeth Hurley, 1998
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Cher, 1998
Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images
Lil Kim, 1999
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Jennifer Lopez, 2000
Scott Gries/ImageDirect
Christina Aguilera, 2000
Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Destiny's Child, 2001
Kevin Kane/WireImage
Britney Spears, 2001
Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
Halle Berry, 2002
Gregory Pace/FilmMagic
Eva Mendes, 2004
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Joan Rivers, 2003
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Reese Witherspoon, 2007
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Katy Perry, 2008

As E! News continues to reminisce over the last 30 years in entertainment, read all about it here!

