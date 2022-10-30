Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton Twin in Fairy Costumes in Throwback Halloween Photo

A fairytale friendship.
Just days before Halloween, Nicole Richie shared an epic throwback of her and longtime pal Paris Hilton dressing up together as teenagers.
In the black-and-white snap, the fashionistas can been seen wearing matching fairy costumes, with Paris adding a pair of wings and pearl necklace to her ensemble. Nicole captioned the Oct. 28 post, "Happy Halloween."
Quoting one of their many catch phrases from The Simple Life, Paris commented, "Sana saa! Love you Bill." Nicole's sister Sofia Richie also weighed in, calling the looks, "iconic" in the comments section.
Paris and Nicole, both 41, starred together on the beloved reality series from 2003 to 2007, which followed the socialites as they struggled to do manual, low-paying jobs such as cleaning rooms, farm work, serving meals in fast-food restaurants, and working as camp counselors.
Just last month, the Paris In Love star wished her former co-star a happy birthday by posting a slew of photos of the duo throughout the years, including a picture of her and Nicole in overalls on a farm during their Simple Life days. She also shared clips from the show, one with the two sumo wrestling in pink bubble wrap and a montage of them using the signature catch phrase "That's hot."
"So many fun, unforgettable and hilarious memories growing up together," Paris wrote in the Sept. 22 Instagram post. "Wishing you an amazing birthday and sending you lots of love on your special day!"
While fans would love to see the BFFs back together on screen, Paris has expressed doubt about making a Simple Life reboot.
"I don't know if it could ever be remade," she told Too Fab in 2019. "It's a different time right now and like, Nicole and I back then, yes of course it was fun doing that and me playing that character, we had the best time with my best friend on road trips all around the world and doing jobs we would never do in our lives and had the best time doing it, but now I'm like a serious business woman."
But if the two were to head back to reality TV, they would want to make it a 2.0 version, showing off their brains and beauty. "I think if I was doing that, I couldn't play that dumb character anymore," Paris told TooFab. "Maybe like The Simple Life: Boss Babes."