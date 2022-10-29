2022 People's Choice Awards

Vote Now!

Mel B Reveals She's Engaged to Rory McPhee and Dishes on His Romantic Proposal

After three years of dating, former Spice Girl Mel B confirmed her boyfriend Rory McPhee popped the question while on a getaway to Berkshire, calling the moment "very romantic."

By Ashley Joy Parker Oct 29, 2022 7:05 PMTags
EngagementsMel BCouplesMelanie BrownSpice GirlsCelebrities
Watch: Tyler Henry Predicts Spice Girls Reunion Tour in Mel B Reading

From scary to ready-to-marry!

Melanie "Mel B" Brown confirmed she is engaged to her boyfriend of three years, Rory McPhee, and recapped the romantic proposal during a recent appearance on a special edition of U.K. series Celebrity Gogglebox.

"He said, 'I love you, you're my best friend and I want to spend the rest of my life with you,'" she recalled on Oct. 28 after friend and comedian Ruby Wax asked her about the big moment.

Noting that the 36-year-old hairstylist popped the question while they were on a getaway in Berkshire in England, the former Spice Girl continued, "There were rose petals everywhere, a log fire, a hotel—which was Cliveden. It was very romantic. I love flowers."

The couple most recently worked together on the fourth season of the Australian version of The Masked Singer, as seen on Instagram, with Rory often sharing images of his partner's glam looks as she served as a panelist.

photos
2022 Celebrity Engagements

This will mark the third marriage for Mel. The 47-year-old was previously married to Jimmy Gulzar from 1998 to 2000, and the pair have a daughter, Phoenix Chi, 23. She was was also married to Stephen Belafonte from 2007 to 2017, and together they share custody of daughter Madison, 10.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Dress Up as Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee

2

Madonna Goes Topless While Striking a Pose

3

Keep Up With the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Halloween Costumes

The pop star—a.k.a. Scary Spice—is also a mom to daughter Angel Iris, 15, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Eddie Murphy. whom she shares a daughter, Angel Iris, 15. While promoting her memoir Brutally Honest in 2018, the "Say You'll Be There" singer called the actor the "great love" of her life.

"He always will be," Mel said on Good Morning Britain at the time, later adding, "And at the end of the day we have a beautiful daughter together." 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Dress Up as Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee

2

Madonna Goes Topless While Striking a Pose

3

Keep Up With the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Halloween Costumes

4

Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Rare Photos of Son James on His Birthday

5

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Addresses Nepotism Comments