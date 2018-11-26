Mel B Claims Eddie Murphy Is the "Great Love" of Her Life

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Nov. 26, 2018 10:19 AM

Mel B is sharing new details about her previous relationship with Eddie Murphy.

The Spice Girls star, who shares 11-year-old daughter Angel with the actor, sat down for a candid interview on Good Morning Britain, during which she talked about her past romances and her new memoir, Brutally Honest. In her book, Mel states that Eddie, who she dated in 2006, is the "great love" of her life.

"He always will be," Mel said on Good Morning Britain. "I mean, I've never really spoken about it before, so this book, I wanted to address it because a lot of people have a misconstrued thing of how everything actually did happen. And at the end of the day we have a beautiful daughter together, Angel, who is 11 years old, and she's actually staying with him right now whilst I'm here working."

Eddie Murphy and Pregnant Girlfriend Paige Butcher Are Engaged

Mel went on to say that it was "love at first sight" when she met Eddie.

"Well, I went for a dinner party at his house, and it was very intense that attraction, and I left actually because it was a bit too much," Mel laughed. "But he's such a lovely person, he's all about family and he's very respectful and very old school and we courted for quite some time before anybody knew."

When asked if a part of her hopes they'll get back together, Mel B said she can't say that because he's currently in a "lovely, committed relationship."

"His lady's got her second baby that she's expecting in like a few weeks I think now," Mel B shared. "So, I'm not gonna say anything else about that."

Eddie and Paige Butcher, who are expecting their second child together and his 10th child overall, are also currently engaged.

Watch the video above to see Mel B talk about her book, her relationships and more!

