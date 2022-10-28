Are Shaun White and Nina Dobrev Ready to Get Engaged? He Says...

Watch : Shaun White & Nina Dobrev's Love Story TIMELINE

Shaun White is carving out some quality time with girlfriend Nina Dobrev.

On Oct. 27, the five-time Olympian enjoyed a date night with the Vampire Diaries alum at the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Gala, where he was presented with a lifetime achievement award. While the award comes just eight months after his retirement from competitive snowboarding, Shaun exclusively told E! News there's still "so much to achieve in my life," including seeing the world with Nina.

Recalling how the actress had previously encouraged him to make a list of his post-retirement plans, the athlete continued, "After the Olympics, I told her, 'Let's go for it. Just lay it out there. I just want to go. I want to travel.'"

However, Shaun noted that a trip down the aisle isn't in the immediate future. "Time will tell," he teased. "Things are great with Nina and I, and I am so excited to focus on our relationship and my relationship with other friends and family."