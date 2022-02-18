Shaun White Reveals the One Activity Girlfriend Nina Dobrev Encouraged Him to Do Amid Retirement

Now that Shaun White is done winning gold medals, he has more time to enjoy other things—like going to the Super Bowl.
Just one week after the three-time Olympic gold medalist officially completed his last run, the 35-year-old revealed that it was his girlfriend Nina Dobrev who encouraged him to make a list of things that he wanted to do after his retirement.
"My girlfriend said, ‘If you're retiring, you gotta make this list of things you wanna do,'" he shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on. Feb. 17. "So, I'm putting this list—and pretty close to the top of the list was, ‘Go to a Super Bowl' because it's always during the competitive season. I've never been to one, so I landed, said hi to everyone and then I'm like, ‘I gotta go' and went straight to the Super Bowl."
Shaun said he had a blast at Super Bowl LVI—and as for the proof, he posted a photo of himself to his Instagram Story on the field throwing up the peace sign.
Last month, Shaun, who currently holds the world record for the most X Games gold medals and most Olympic gold medals by a snowboarder, announced that his trip to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing would be his last.
"I had my sights set on competing in Italy [in 2026]," he said in January. "I got pretty excited about the idea of finishing my Olympic career where I started it [in 2006]. But through this process, I realized I don't think I can do another four years, mentally or physically. This is going to be my last go."
Aside from completing his bucket list, the five-time Olympian can now focus his time and attention on other things—which would, of course, include Nina. The snowboarder exclusively told E! News earlier this month that the actress' unwavering love and support during his time in China was "incredible."
"She knew all of my friends and family couldn't be there and she got everyone together and made this incredible video of everyone saying how much they wish they could be there and sending their love and support," Shaun told E! News. "I've been playing that video every day while I'm here to get pumped up and feel support from back home. So, that was just so wonderful. It really set the tone for the rest of the trip."