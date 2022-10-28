Bachelor Nation's Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch Are Married

Watch : Bachelor in Paradise DRAMA Breakdown!

Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch have truly found their paradise.

The Bachelor Nation couple—who are parents to son August William Wendt, 11 months—tied the knot in her home state of Florida on Oct. 28, according to People. Kevin shared a glimpse of himself writing his vows by the pool earlier in the day.

"I feel like everybody that we talk to says it's over in a blink, so try to enjoy it. And I feel like that's easier said than done," he told the outlet. "We just want to enjoy each other, and enjoy our friends and family."

The happy news comes three years after Kevin, 38, proposed to Astrid, 32, in his home city of Toronto, in Ontario, Canada.

"08.28.19," she wrote on Instagram at the time alongside photos from the proposal. "I could have sworn the world stood still in this moment. A moment I'll never forget. Just you + me. @kevin.c.wendt you've taught me to love, learn and grow and I can't believe you've chosen me to spend this crazy life with. Wonder if I'll ever stop smiling? Probably not. In this together, forever."

Kevin and Astrid knew they wanted to start a family. And after nearly two years of fertility struggles, they announced in March 2021 that they were able to conceive through IVF, welcoming August in November.