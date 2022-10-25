Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts Aren't the Only Celebrity Exes We Totally Forgot About

Did you remember Ryan Reynolds and Alanis Morissette were once engaged or that Jake Gyllenhaal and Reese Witherspoon dated for several years? Look back on these forgotten celeb romances.

The one where we totally forgot that Matthew Perry dated Julia Roberts.

The Friends actor and the Erin Brokovich star were once an item in the '90s, a relationship we were reminded of by Perry himself in a snippet from his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. In the book, Perry candidly opened up about their brief romance, which began shortly after Roberts signed on to guest star in a 1996 episode of the iconic NBC sitcom. 

While they only dated for two months, Perry recalled meeting Roberts' parents for the first time when he joined her family trip to New Mexico to ring in the New Year, detailing a special moment the couple shared.

"We jumped in this big blue truck and drove up a mountain, snow swirling around," the 17 Again star wrote. "Eventually we reached a mountaintop, and for a moment the weather cleared, and we could see New Mexico and beyond, all the way back to Canada. As we sat there, she made me feel like the king of the world. A gentle snow was falling, and with that, 1996 began."

Of course, like the snow, Perry and Roberts' relationship ultimately melted away, becoming yet another surprising star pairing we often forget about, along with duos such as Ryan Reynolds and Alanis Morissette, Mila Kunis and Macaulay Culkin, and Sandra Bullock and Matthew McConaughey. Yes, they all really dated.

Famous Couples Who Split Up After Decades Together

So, prepare to take a walk down memory lane as we look back on all of the celeb couples you probably forgot dated:

FameFlynet / BACKGRID
Matthew Perry & Julia Roberts

In his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry opened up about his two-month '90s romance with the Oscar winner, which began after Roberts agreed to guest star on Friends under one condition.

Perry wrote that the Pretty Woman actress "would only do the show if she could be in my story line," adding that he "had to woo her." To do so, he sent Roberts three dozen roses and a note that read, "The only thing more exciting than the prospect of you doing the show is that I finally have an excuse to send you flowers."

But their romance was ultimately shortlived because "dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me," Perry admitted. "I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me. Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unlovable. So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts."

Jim Spellman/WireImage
Alanis Morissette & Ryan Reynolds

We have Drew Barrymore's 2002 birthday bash to thank for this unlikely celeb pairing. The Canadian stars even got engaged two years later, but called it quits in early 2007.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Milo Ventimiglia & Alexis Bledel

During their Gilmore Girls days, the co-stars struck up an offscreen romance between 2002-2006. The pair even discussed marriage at one point, with Bledel telling People, "I think everybody who has been dating for more than a couple of years probably talks about it at some point. It's a fun thing for us to talk about, but that's it."

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Michael Bublé & Emily Blunt

The Devil Wears Prada alum dated the pop singer for three years up until 2008. Seven years later, Bublé denied rumors that a cheating scandal was to blame for their split. 

John Shearer/WireImage for William Rast
Kim Kardashian & Nick Cannon

The E! reality star dated the rapper for a brief period of time in 2006. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.com
Mila Kunis & Macaulay Culkin

The That '70s Show actress dated the former child star for almost a decade up until 2011. 

SGranitz/WireImage
Ellen DeGeneres & Anne Heche

Their 2000 split caused major tabloid controversy, with Heche going on to marry Coleman Laffoon one year later. 

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Jessica Biel & Chris Evans

Young love at its finest! The then-rising stars dated from 2001-2006. 

Barry King/Getty Images
Christina Applegate & Brad Pitt

Rumor has it that the Dead to Me star ditched her date to the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards, who just so happened to be the one and only Mr Pitt. 

Evan Agostini/ImageDirect
Scarlett Johansson & Jack Antonoff

The Bleachers singer romanced the Black Widow actress during their high school days, even attending prom together. 

Matrix/Flynetpictures.com
Kate Hudson & Alex Rodriguez

The New York Yankees star had the A-lister cheering him on from the stands for several months in 2008.

George Pimentel/Getty Images for Creative Artists Agency
Alex Rodriguez & Cameron Diaz

There's no question the former baseball pro has quite the dating history, which includes a one-year relationship with the Hollywood actress. 

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon & Jake Gyllenhaal

The A-listers struck up a two-year relationship after working together on the 2007 drama Rendition

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Sarah Jessica Parker & Robert Downey Jr.

The Iron Man star's substance abuse issues plagued much of their highly-publicized relationship, which spanned 1984-1991.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival)
Common & Laura Dern

The hip-hop artist and actress sparked romance rumors after working on the 2018 thriller The Tale, but Common would later describe their relationship as strictly platonic. 

Bunny, PacificCoastNews.com
Zachary Quinto & Jonathan Groff

Quinto and Groff dated a few years before they broke up in mid-2013, but remain friendly to this day. 

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Jennifer Garner & Scott Foley

After meeting on set of Felicity, the actors tied the knot in 2000. Three years later, they separated. 

Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
Madonna & Dennis Rodman

Two of a kind? The "Material Girl" songstress briefly dated the former NBA star in 1994.

Jim Smeal/WireImage
Sandra Bullock & Matthew McConaughey

These two became the subject of romance rumors after co-starring in A Time to Kill, which ultimately turned into a two-year relationship.

Asked by Cosmopolitan in 2003 how they managed to stay friends, Bullock said, "It's the work we both put in. There's a great amount of respect and love. I feel very cared for by Matthew. No matter where he is in his life or where I am in mine—he could be married—I know we would stay close."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
Tom Cruise & Penelope Cruz

2001's Vanilla Sky brought the A-listers together for a three-year relationship. Cruz's rep denied that Scientology played a role in the breakup, saying that the actress, while not a Scientologist, had found the church courses she took "beneficial."

Rick Diamond/Getty Images
Lenny Kravitz & Nicole Kidman

The singer and actress called off their engagement in 2003, but the universe brought them back together when Kidman co-starred in Big Little Lies alongside Kravitz's daughter, Zoë Kravitz

