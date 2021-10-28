Friends Star Matthew Perry is Writing a Memoir About His Battle With Addiction

Watch : Jennifer Aniston Calls Out Rude "Friends" Guest Star

Matthew Perry is ready to open up about his past struggles with drug abuse and more in his forthcoming memoir.

Flatiron Books announced they acquired the rights to the Friends actor's debut novel on Thursday, Oct. 28. According to the publisher, Perry's book will take "readers behind-the-scenes and onto the soundstage of the most successful sitcom of all time while opening up about his private struggles with addiction."

The memoir is described as "candid, self-aware" and "unflinchingly honest," but also funny.

This will be the first time a main cast member from Friends releases a memoir, meaning there will be plenty of new stories for fans of the sitcom to hear. As the publisher put it, "This is the book that Friends fans have been waiting for."

Editor Megan Lynch said they're excited to bring this book to readers during a "time of isolation and division."

"We need humor, we need catharsis, and we need to agree on something—and Matthew's extraordinary story, told in his inimitable voice, is that thing," she promised.