Rita Ora and Taika Waititi to Host 2022 MTV EMAs

Watch : Rita Ora and Thor Director Taika Waititi Are Married!

And the award for couple most likely to host the 2022 MTV EMAs goes to…

The network confirmed on Oct. 25 that Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are hosting this year's ceremony in Düsseldorf, Germany.

"We're excited to host this year's MTV EMAs and celebrate the best musicians and performances from around the world," the singer, 31, and the filmmaker, 47, said in a press release. "We look forward to sharing the evening with all of these talented artists."

While this is Waititi's first time taking the MTV EMAs stage as host, Ora previously fulfilled the emcee duties in 2017.

"I'm thrilled to be back hosting, and sharing the stage with Taika makes it all the more special," the "I Will Never Let You Down" artist added. "We've got it all at this year's EMAs, fun surprises, fantastic fashion, comedy, and above all amazing music! We can't wait for audiences to share these moments with us."