Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj and More Lead 2022 MTV EMA Nominations: See the Complete List

It's just a sign of the times…that the 2022 MTV EMAs are almost here.
The network announced this year's nominees on Oct. 12, and Harry Styles leads the group with seven nods, including in categories like Best Artist, Best Song and Best Video.
Taylor Swift is also one of the top contenders with six nods, followed by Nicki Minaj and Rosalía with five nominations each. In addition, several stars are in the running for their very first EMA, including Chencho Corleone, GAYLE, Stephen Sanchez, Dove Cameron, Doechii, Baby Keem, Kim Petras, Mae Muller, Saucy Santana, Shenseea, Summer Walker and Wet Leg.
Fans will have to wait until the big night to see who takes home a trophy. And will Styles and Swift, who briefly dated in 2012, have another award show reunion? After all, they were seen supporting each other at the 2021 Grammys.
The 2022 MTV EMAs will be held at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany on Nov. 13 and will be broadcast live in more than 170 countries on Pluto TV and Comedy Central, later streaming on Paramount+ and Pluto TV globally on Nov. 14.
To see the full list of nominees, keep scrolling.
Best Song:
Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"
Harry Styles, "As It Was"
Jack Harlow, "First Class"
Lizzo, "About Damn Time"
Nicki Minaj, "Super Freaky Girl"
ROSALÍA, "DESPECHÁ"
Best Video:
BLACKPINK, "Pink Venom"
Doja Cat, "Woman"
Harry Styles, "As It Was"
Kendrick Lamar, "The Heart Part 5
Nicki Minaj, "Super Freaky Girl"
Taylor Swift, "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)"
Best Artist:
Adele
Beyoncé
Harry Styles
Nicki Minaj
ROSALÍA
Taylor Swift
Best Collaboration:
Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, "I'm Good (Blue)"
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby, "STAYING ALIVE"
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa, "Sweetest Pie"
Post Malone with Doja Cat, "I Like You (A Happier Song)"
Shakira, Rauw Alejandro, "Te Felicito"
Tiësto & Ava Max, "The Motto"
Best Live:
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga
The Weeknd
Best Pop:
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Best New:
Baby Keem
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
SEVENTEEN
Stephen Sanchez
Tems
Best K-Pop:
BLACKPINK
BTS
ITZY
LISA
SEVENTEEN
TWICE
Best Latin:
Anitta
Bad Bunny
Becky G
J Balvin
ROSALÍA
Shakira
Best Electronic:
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Swedish House Mafia
Tiësto
Best Hip Hop:
Drake
Future
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Best Rock:
Foo Fighters
Liam Gallagher
Måneskin
Muse
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Killers
Best Alternative:
Gorillaz
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Tame Impala
Twenty One Pilots
YUNGBLUD
Best R&B:
Chlöe
Givēon
H.E.R.
Khalid
Summer Walker
SZA
Best Longform Video:
Foo Fighters, "Studio 666"
ROSALÍA, "MOTOMAMI (ROSALÍA TikTok LIVE Performance)"
Stormzy, "Mel Made Me Do It"
Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London
Taylor Swift, "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)"
Video for Good:
Ed Sheeran, "2step" (feat. Lil Baby)
Kendrick Lamar, "The Heart Part 5"
Latto, "P*ssy"
Lizzo, "About Damn Time"
Sam Smith, "Unholy" (feat. Kim Petras)
Stromae, "Fils de joie"
Biggest Fans:
BLACKPINK
BTS
Harry Styles
Lady Gaga
Nicki Minaj
Taylor Swift
Best Push:
Nessa Barrett
SEVENTEEN
Mae Muller
GAYLE
Shenseea
Omar Apollo
Wet Leg
Muni Long
Doechii
Saucy Santana
Stephen Sanchez
JVKE
Best Metaverse Performance:
BLACKPINK The Virtual, PUBG
BTS, Minecraft
Charli XCX, Roblox
Justin Bieber, An Interactive Virtual Experience, Wave
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience, Roblox