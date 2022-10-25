Rita Ora and Taika Waititi to Host 2022 MTV EMAs

And the award for couple most likely to host the 2022 MTV EMAs goes to…
The network confirmed on Oct. 25 that Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are hosting this year's ceremony in Düsseldorf, Germany.
"We're excited to host this year's MTV EMAs and celebrate the best musicians and performances from around the world," the singer, 31, and the filmmaker, 47, said in a press release. "We look forward to sharing the evening with all of these talented artists."
While this is Waititi's first time taking the MTV EMAs stage as host, Ora previously fulfilled the emcee duties in 2017.
"I'm thrilled to be back hosting, and sharing the stage with Taika makes it all the more special," the "I Will Never Let You Down" artist added. "We've got it all at this year's EMAs, fun surprises, fantastic fashion, comedy, and above all amazing music! We can't wait for audiences to share these moments with us."
The announcement comes two months after a source told E! News that Ora and Waititi are married. While the pair, who first sparked romance rumors last year, have yet to address the wedding rumors, Ora noted she's "very much in love" with Waititi on the Sept. 20 episode of Jaime Winstone's Greatest Night Ever podcast.
"I love love as well," she said. "I've always been such a believer in it, and I always wanted the fairy tale. That's what I grew up loving. And my parents have been together for over, like, 30 years. So for me, it was always about that love, finding a partner and all that. So, I'm really happy I did. But you know, I made that choice. It made me happy. And I love Taika. Shout-out to Taika!"
And if you love the MTV EMAs, you can watch the event in just a few weeks. The award show will air live on MTV in more than 170 countries, on Pluto TV in select territories across the U.S., Latin America and Europe and on Comedy Central in Germany on Nov. 13, with it later streaming on Paramount+ and Pluto TV globally Nov. 14.
To see the full list of nominees—who include Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Rosalía and more artists—click here.