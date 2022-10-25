Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Shares Glimpse Inside Her Closet—Featuring a Massive Shoe Collection

Watch : Behati Prinsloo GIVES THE FINGER After Adam Levine Scandal

And you thought you had a lot of shoes.

Behati Prinsloo gave fans a peek inside her closet while posting a video to Instagram Stories Oct. 24. In addition to showcasing the rows upon rows of sneakers, the model offered a glimpse at her outfit of the day, which included a long black skirt by ÉTERNE, a white T-shirt and a pair of kicks from the Vans x Noon Goons collaboration. As for the handprints on the mirror, Prinsloo said those were "by G and D," her daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 6, with Adam Levine.

Soon, the runway star, 34, and the Maroon 5 singer, 43, will have another family member. Prinsloo and Levine are expecting their third child together, with her giving fans another look at her baby bump in her latest video.

The post comes about a month after Instagram model Sumner Stroh alleged in a Sept. 19 TikTok that she had an affair with Levine and shared what appeared to be screenshots of their social media DMs.