Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Shares Glimpse Inside Her Closet—Featuring a Massive Shoe Collection

Behati Prinsloo, who is expecting her third child with Adam Levine, gave fans another look at her baby bump while posting her outfit of the day from her closet. See the photo.

Watch: Behati Prinsloo GIVES THE FINGER After Adam Levine Scandal

And you thought you had a lot of shoes.

Behati Prinsloo gave fans a peek inside her closet while posting a video to Instagram Stories Oct. 24. In addition to showcasing the rows upon rows of sneakers, the model offered a glimpse at her outfit of the day, which included a long black skirt by ÉTERNE, a white T-shirt and a pair of kicks from the Vans x Noon Goons collaboration. As for the handprints on the mirror, Prinsloo said those were "by G and D," her daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 6, with Adam Levine.

Soon, the runway star, 34, and the Maroon 5 singer, 43, will have another family member. Prinsloo and Levine are expecting their third child together, with her giving fans another look at her baby bump in her latest video.

The post comes about a month after Instagram model Sumner Stroh alleged in a Sept. 19 TikTok that she had an affair with Levine and shared what appeared to be screenshots of their social media DMs.

photos
Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's L.A. Home

Levine addressed the allegations in a Sept. 20 Instagram Stories post. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," he wrote. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances, it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

He added, "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

As for Prinsloo, she has yet to speak out about the allegations. However, she and Levine appear to still be united, with her supporting him at his shows and posting glimpses into their family's world.

For a look at her pregnancy journey, keep scrolling.

Instagram
Shoes Galore

In a March 2021 interview with Complex, Adam Levine spoke about Behati Prinsloo's sneaker collection. 

"Lowkey, a small collection of like 20 out of 10. Just like the greatest shoes," he said. "I helped curate the collection. She loves Jordans. Jordan 1's are her favorites." 

Instagram
Bathroom Selfie

Behati snapped this mirror selfie on Oct. 18.

Instagram
All Smiles

The model flashed a smile as she models black maxi-dress by BUMPSUIT on Oct. 15.

Instagram
Baby Belly

Behati showed off her growing bump in a tie-dyed crop top.

Instagram
Reflections

She completed her festival-ready maternity look with drawstring pants.

Stewy / BACKGRID
Bikini Bumpin'

The Calirosa co-founder soaked up in the sun in a blue two-piece in August 2022.

Stewy / BACKGRID
Beach Babe

Behati hits the beach in Maui in July 2022.

