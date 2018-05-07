Adam Levine's Daughter Dusty Rose Is ''Obsessed'' With Little Sister Gio Grace

Everything's coming up babies!

When Adam Levine stopped by the Ellen DeGeneres Show he definitely had babies on the brain.

The Maroon 5 frontman, whose wife Behati Prinsloo recently welcomed the couple's second daughter Gio Grace Levine, joked to host Ellen DeGeneres, "I only go on this show after I've had a baby."

While on the daytime talk show, the dad of two couldn't help gush over his recent addition to the family, who was born on Feb. 15.

"Gio is her name and she's so cute," said the proud papa.

As for how the duo's oldest daughter Dusty Rose is doing with her baby sister, the popstar admitted that she handling quite well.

"She is obsessed with Gio to the point to where every morning when she wakes up the first thing she says is 'Gio, Gio Gio' and then runs into her room," said Levine. "It's really cute. She's totally in love with her."

The singer did admit that the 1 1/2-year-old is a "little rough" with the 2-month-old.

Ellen also made sure to admire the fact that the music man loves being a dad to his girls.

"Being a dad is the most fun thing on the planet," said Levine.

Of course, Ellen had to ask when (not if) the baby-loving couple will be having more kiddos.

"I'm definitely let my wife control the timing of the next child," confessed Levine. "We want to have a band of children."

Ellen then joked that they'd be having a Maroon 5 of children.

As for what the 39-year-old is planning for his 29-year-old wife's 30th birthday next week, the "Moves Live Jagger" singer told Ellen it's a secret but it's "elaborate" and "funny."

We can't wait to see it on social media! 

Maroon 5 heads out on its Red Pill Blues tour in June.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

