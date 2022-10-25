Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Shares Glimpse Inside Her Closet—Featuring a Massive Shoe Collection

And you thought you had a lot of shoes.
Behati Prinsloo gave fans a peek inside her closet while posting a video to Instagram Stories Oct. 24. In addition to showcasing the rows upon rows of sneakers, the model offered a glimpse at her outfit of the day, which included a long black skirt by ÉTERNE, a white T-shirt and a pair of kicks from the Vans x Noon Goons collaboration. As for the handprints on the mirror, Prinsloo said those were "by G and D," her daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 6, with Adam Levine.
Soon, the runway star, 34, and the Maroon 5 singer, 43, will have another family member. Prinsloo and Levine are expecting their third child together, with her giving fans another look at her baby bump in her latest video.
The post comes about a month after Instagram model Sumner Stroh alleged in a Sept. 19 TikTok that she had an affair with Levine and shared what appeared to be screenshots of their social media DMs.
Levine addressed the allegations in a Sept. 20 Instagram Stories post. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," he wrote. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances, it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."
He added, "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."
As for Prinsloo, she has yet to speak out about the allegations. However, she and Levine appear to still be united, with her supporting him at his shows and posting glimpses into their family's world.
