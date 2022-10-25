50+ Thoughtful Holiday Gift Ideas for Every Type of Dad Starting at Just $8

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Christmas and Hanukkah will be here before you know it. If you are trying to figure out what to get your dad, stepdad, grandpa, or another paternal figure in your life, we have done all of the work for you. All you need to do is shop.
If your dad loves to golf, we found some personalized golf balls. If your dad misplaces everything, we have a solution for that. If your dad loves an iced cold beverage, get him this innovative glass to keep his drink at an optimal temperature. If your dad has a great sense of humor, this mug is a hilarious gift. If your dad loves his self-care routine, this heated razor is a luxurious addition to his toiletries.
If your dad is hard to shop for, here are some thoughtful holiday gift suggestions that he will appreciate.
For the Dad Who Forget Where He Puts Everything
Tile Mate Essentials 4-Pack (2 Mate, 1 Slim, 1 Stickers)- Bluetooth Tracker & Item Locators for Keys, Wallets, Remotes & More; Easily Find All Your Things
If your dad is constantly losing track of his essentials, get him this Tile 4-pack. This set includes Tile trackers that you can put on your keys, remote, and wallet whenever you misplace them. There's a free app that's compatible with iOS and Android devices that you can use to ring your tile whenever something goes missing. This four-piece set has 6,400+ five-star reviews from happy Amazon shoppers.
For the Dad Who Love Videogames
Xbox Series X with NBA 2K23 Game Bundle with 2 Software Vouchers
Save $170 on this Xbox bundle from HSN. You get the Xbox Series X, Power adapter, HDMI cable, wireless controller, NBA 2K23, silicone sleeve, gaming headset, charging dock,
silicone sleeve, charging dock, and two software vouchers.
For the Dad Who Enjoys Road Trips
iDeaPLAY 2-pack Jump Starter & 10,000mAh Power Bank w/Cables & Cases
This set is the ideal road trip companion. These jumper cables are just what you need to jumpstart your car. Plus, it has a USB port, which you can use to charge your phone and other devices.
For the Dad Who Loves Binge-Watching His Favorite Shows
Dad's Spot Remote Goes Here Pillow
If you need another guarantee that your dad won't lose the TV remote, then this hilarious pillow could do the trick. Just put this pillow in dad's favorite TV-watching spot and the remote will have designated spot in the pillow pocket. There are several different color options to choose from.
For the Dad Who Wants a Practical Gift
Travando Mens Slim Wallet with Money Clip
All wallets are the same, right? Nope. This slim wallet has 71,200+ five-star reviews from happy Amazon shoppers. Plus, it even comes with a gift box, which makes giving presents even easier. The wallet has 11 card pockets and an outside notch that allows you to push out the cards easily. It has a MHz band that protects against data theft by RFID scanners. It also has a money clip for cash. It's available in eight colors too.
For the Dad Who's Committed to Comfort
NY Threads Luxurious Mens Shawl Collar Fleece Bathrobe
A robe this plush is an absolute must-have. This comes in 7 colors with sizes ranging from small to 3X. If you have this robe, you'll wear it all the time. It has 30,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
RockDove Men's Sherpa Lined Memory Foam Clog Slipper
Wear these cozy slippers around the house. They're insanely comfortable with a super sturdy sole, which means you can walk outside without putting on another pair of shoes. Plus, these are machine washable, which is so clutch.
These have 16,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Gubarun Mens Sport Flip Flops
Your feet will thank you for these comfortable and supportive sandals. They have a cushioned sole and rugged foot bed that can handle traction and long walks. These come in a ton of colors and they have 20,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fruit of the Loom Men's Jersey Knit Sleep Pant
There is no limit to the amount of comfortable clothes you should have in your closet? These are such a classic and true essential that you'll probably end up "borrowing" from dad. Get yourself some too.
These pants range in size from small to 6X and have 29,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
For the Dad Who Loves Self-Care
Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm
Your dad may not remember to buy lip balm, but he will definitely use this if you get it for him. This $8 product is such a classic, with a devoted following and many scents to choose from. This product has 14,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 118.2K+ Sephora Loves.
Gillette Labs Heated Razor Starter Kit, 1 Handle, 2 Blade Refills, 1 Charging Dock- 4 Piece Set
This heated razor makes shaving a luxurious experience. It's waterproof, which means you can use it in the shower if you'd like. The set includes a heated razor handle, 2 blade refills, a magnetic wireless charging dock, and a smart plug.
"I bought this for my husband and he tells me how great the shave is everyday," an Amazon shopper raved. This bundle has 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
ConairMAN Battery-Powered Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer
Is a nose hair trimmer a fun gift? No, not really, but it's one of those essentials someone might not buy for himself, but needs in his bathroom. It has 18,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
For the Dad Who Loves Golf
I'd Rather Be - Funny Socks
These socks are just as comfortable as they are hilarious. This pair has 12,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Personalized Golf Balls with Personalized Display Case
If your dad loves to golf, he will appreciate this set. The case can be displayed with your choice of a name or initials. The 12 golf balls can be personalized with a name, monogram, or initials in various ink colors. It also includes 12 golf tees and pencils.
SKLZ Accelerator Pro Indoor Putting Green with Ball Return
Bring the golf course to you with this at-home set. It's so fun and it folds up easily, which is ideal for storage.
This set has 3,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
For the Dad Who is Tough to Shop For
Dads Are Hard to Buy Gifts For Mug
Let's be honest: some fathers are just difficult to shop for. This mug says it all and appeals to dad's sense of humor.
For the Dad Who Enjoys a Good Beer
Host Freeze Beer Glasses, 16 Ounce Freezer Gel Chiller Double Wall Plastic Frozen Pint Glass, Set of 2
No one likes warm beer. This cup is what dad needs to make sure his favorite beverage is at an optimum temperature. Just put it in the freezer for two hours before pouring in a light beer or in the fridge prior to sipping on a dark beer. These are different than your standard beer glasses because of they are lined with proprietary cooling gel.
This set has 6,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Asobu Frosty Beer 2 Go Vacuum Insulated Double Walled Durable Stainless Steel Beer Bottle and Can Cooler
This keeps your drink cold and you convert it to fit a can. It's available in so many colors too.
This bottle cooler has 9,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
For the Dad Who Prefers Whiskey
Whiskey Glass Set- Includes Crystal Whisky Rocks Glasses, Chilling Stones, Slate Coasters
All you need is your dad's favorite whiskey to complete this set, which comes with glasses, stones, and coasters in a stunning wooden case. The set has 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
For the Dad Who Gets Creative With the Cocktails
Mixology Bartender Kit: 10-Piece Bar Tool Set with Stylish Bamboo Stand
This set is compact with all the key products for creating and mixing drinks. Anyone who loves to host will enjoy this set.
This set has 5,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
For the Dad Who Needs to Relax
NekTeck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat
Dad can have shiatsu massage whenever he wants with this device. He can even use it while he's working since he can just loop his arms through the straps. There are eight different massage modes to alleviate sore muscles, ease neck stiffness, and just help dad relax. There are three different speeds and an option for a heated massage. This massager has 34,000+ five-star reviews from happy Amazon shoppers.
Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock
This hammock is easy to set up. It's lightweight for travel, but it holds up to 400 pounds. This is great for a camping trip or you can keep it set up in your backyard.
This comes in 13 colors, 2 sizes, and it has 38,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
For the Dad Who Enjoys Trivia
Hygge Games ...I should have known that! Trivia Game Green
This is a fun game about facts that you "should have known." Instead of getting points for answering questions correctly, you lose points for each one you get wrong. There are more than 400 questions in here that will have you saying "Ah! I should have known that!
This game has 16,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
For the Dad Who Is a Dedicated Football Fan
NFL Pullover Colorblock Hooded Sweatshirt
Dad can support his favorite team in one of these comfortable NFL pullovers.
For the Dad Who Needs His Morning Coffee
Improvements 2-in-1 Mug with Warmer and Phone Wireless Charger
This two-for-one product is a must-have for any dad who takes his time enjoying his coffee. Use it to keep your beverage at an optimal temperature and it also works as a wireless charger for your phone. This bundle comes in red, white, and black.
BruMate Toddy Insulated Coffee Mug
You may think this is like any other coffee mug, but that's not the case. The BruMate Toddy Insulated Coffee Mug has 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. That's because it's the world's first 100% leak-proof, insulated mug, according to the brand. This means your dad can take his favorite hot beverage anywhere he wants with zero worry. It's also a great leak-proof mug for cold beverages too.
For the Dad Who Loves Star Wars and Cooking
Star Wars 2-qt Slow Cooker
May the snacks be with you. Use this slow cooker to whip up some delicious meals and snacks.
For the Dad Who Loves Home Gadgets
Ring Video Doorbell
This revolutionary doorbell uses Wi-Fi and HD video to let you see and speak with visitors from the comfort of your phone or tablet. The doorbell has built-in motion sensors so you can know right away as soon as someone is outside your door. You can also create preset responses, so your door can get answered without you actually doing anything.
This doorbell has 31,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
For the Dad Who Has Trouble Sleeping
LC-dolida Sleep Headphones- Bluetooth Sleep Mask
These sleep headphones are the ultimate indulgence. They have bluetooth headphones, they come in a variety of colors, and they block out the light without putting pressure on your eyes.
This product has 10,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bearaby Cotton Napper Weighted Blanket
Bearaby weighted blankets help you relax and get a better night's sleep. This buttery soft, breathable organic cotton weighted blanket is ideal for all seasons, with well-distributed weight without feeling overbearing or overly hot. It's available in multiple colors with weights ranging from 10 pounds to 25 pounds. This is not your typical weighted blanket. After trying many, this one is a total game-changer, in my opinion.
For the Dad Who Takes Pride in His Facial Hair
Beard Kit Gifts Set with Beard Oil, Beard Balm, Beard Brush, Beard Comb, Scissors
If you're shopping for someone who loves his beard, this grooming kit will definitely get some good use. It includes a beard oil, beard balm, brush, comb, and scissors. It has 6,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
For the Dad Who Needs Music to Workout
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
These wireless earbuds actually stay in place during the most intense workouts. The battery has 9 hours of listening time, they're compatible with iOS and Android devices, and they are sweat-resistant. There are eight colors to choose from and they are truly a must-have for anyone who needs to have access to their music, podcasts, and phone calls.
These earbuds a personal favorite and they have 56,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Doss SoundBox Touch Portable Wireless Speaker
A good bluetooth speaker is usually pretty expensive. This is an unbelievable price, especially for a product that's this high-quality. This one has amazing, crisp sound. It's water-resistant, has 20 hours of playtime, and it comes in so many colors.
This speaker has 54,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
For the Dad Who Hits the Gym
Nike Air Monarch IV
"Dad sneakers" are in, so you might as well get some for your father. The Nike Air Monarch IV is lightweight, durable, and supportive, providing comfort with every step. This classic shoe is available in many colors with wide fit options as well.
For the Dad Who Accessorizes
Golden Hour Sleek Minimalist Quartz Analog Mesh Stainless Steel Waterproof Chronograph Watches
Keep it simple and sleek with one of these minimalist watches, which comes in 14 colors and has 6,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
For the Dad Who Has Knee Pain
Modvel 2 Pack Knee Brace
This is another one of those items that might not immediately scream "gift" to you, but if someone in your life has constant knee issues, this will be used and appreciated. It even comes in a few colorways.
This brace has 30,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
For the Dad Who Has Back Pain
Renpho Rechargeable Hand Held Deep Tissue Massager for Muscles, Back, Foot, Neck, Shoulder, Leg, Calf Cordless Electric Percussion Body Massage
This portable massager can help dad relax his feet, calf, shoulders, neck, back, muscle, arms, and legs. It has a powerful motor that won't overheat. It's easy to bring anywhere and there are five interchangeable attachments and a long-lasting battery. This massager has 40,300+ five-star Amazon reviews from happy shoppers.
For the Dad Who Wants Fresh Beer on Tap
GrowlerWerks uKeg Carbonated Growler, 64 oz, Stainless Steel
Keep beer fresh for weeks with the GrowlerWerks uKeg Carbonated Growler. The carbonation cap automatically regulates pressure to optimally carbonate beer. The dispenser tap makes it easy to pour beer at any time. The sight glass shows how much is left in the growler. This set includes two Co2 cartridges.
This growler has 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
For the Dad Who's Into Skincare
Masque BAR Bandito Facial Sheet Mask (6 Pack)
These sheet masks are formulated for men's skin. There are options to smooth the appearance of wrinkles, unclog pores, minimize dark spots, and calm irritated skin.
For the Dad Who Wants To Be Cozy
Ugg Fluff You Slipper
The Ugg Fluff You Slipper is super soft and cozy, but it has a durable sole, which also makes it suitable for outdoor wear so you can bring the comfort of Ugg anywhere you go. This luxurious slipper is available in many colors.
For the Dad Who Loves to Hang in the Backyard
GoSports Backyard Bocce Sets with 8 Balls, Pallino, Case and Measuring Rope
This bocce set has 8 balls, a pallino, a case, and a measuring rope. This game is fun for dad to play with friends or for an enjoyable family afternoon. This set has 4,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
For the Dad Who Prefers Comfy Clothing
Columbia Men's Steens Mountain 2.0 Full Zip Fleece Jacket
This zip-up fleece jacket is just such a classic. It's warm, soft, and it matches with everything. Dad will end up wearing this whenever he can. Just ask the 27,300+ customers who left five-star Amazon reviews. You can never go wrong with classic black, but there are many colors to choose from. Sizes range from small to 6X with tall options as well.
For the Dad Who Lives Far Away
Lamicall Adjustable Cell Phone Stand
This phone stand is great for anyone who FaceTimes a lot, watches videos often, or you can use it to prop up recipes while you cook.
This stand comes in 5 colors and it has 33,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Father Daughter Distance Mug
If you and your dad don't live as close as you'd like, this mug is a sweet way to remind dad how much you love him every time he has a sip of coffee.
For the Dad Who Loves to Travel
Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set Suitcase Spinner Hardshell Lightweight TSA Lock
A love of travel can get expensive, but this three-piece luggage set is quite the deal. These suitcases are lightweight, yet extremely durable. The spinner wheels are quiet and easy to move 360°. Each bag has interior mesh pockets for organization. There are many colors to choose from. This set has 16,200+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Newhey Oversized Travel Duffel Bag Waterproof
This oversized duffel bag is high-quality, so you can pack all of your essentials. It's great for a business trip or a weekend away. You can get this bag in 9 colorways. It has 6,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tzowla Travel Laptop Backpack Water Resistant Anti-Theft Bag with USB Charging Port and Lock
A reliable backpack is a must for a commute to work or for someone who travels a lot. This backpack will fit a laptop, it's water-resistant, it has a USB charging port, and it has anti-theft measures. Amazon carries this backpack in six colors with two sizes to choose from.
This backpack has 26,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
For the Dad Who Needs to Get Organized
Docking Station for Dads
This is just what your dad needs to keep track of all his essentials. There are spots for his wallet, phone (and phone charger), keys, watch, and glasses. He will (hopefully) never waste time looking for his essentials ever again.
For the Dad Who Loves to Snack
Cravings Poppin’ off Popcorn Seasoning Kit
Make dad's favorite snacks even better with this seasoning set full of sweet and savory flavors. Use these on popcorn, chips, nuts, and more snacks. Here are the flavors in this kit: Salt & Vinegar, Birthday Cake, French Onion & Gruyerè, Spicy Cheddar, and Sweet & Salty Coconut.
—Originally published Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:10 PM PT.