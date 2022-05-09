Save $70 on Apple Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds With 56,900+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I used to shop for headphones and earbuds all the time. They never lasted longer than a few months and the sound quality was never amazing. Two years ago I found the Apple Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds and I am completely obsessed. Yes, they're a major investment upfront, but with time, the price tag is definitely worth it because of the amazing durability and high-quality sound. Normally, these retail for $250, but thankfully there's a sale. You can save $70 during a limited-time flash sale.
I love these earbuds because they actually stay in my ears, which is obviously what they're supposed to do, but that just never happened when I used AirPods. Instead, I had to be very careful, avoiding any sudden movements so I didn't have to keep picking them up off the floor. I've never successfully worked out with earbuds until I got these from Beats. These Apple Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds easily clip onto my ears, they sound amazing, and they don't feel heavy or constricting at all. The best part for me is that a little bit of charge goes a long way. I can charge these for just 5 minutes to get 1.5 hours of battery.
These are sweat-resistant and water resistant, which makes them perfect for working out. You can even just use one at a time if you want since there are controls on both earbuds. They're compatible with iOS and Android devices. If you have a pair of these and one of your friends does too, you can both listen to the same device at the same time. No more splitting up a pair of headphones to watch a video or TV show together.
These are my absolute favorite earbuds. They have 56,900+ 5-Star reviews from Amazon shoppers. Get these while there's a $70 discount. You won't regret the purchase.
A shopper raved, "Battery life, and sound quality is absolutely perfect. The earphones hold perfectly in place even during HIIT, and the sweat resistant makes it better than apple AirPods."
Another person gushed, "THE best truly wireless headphones on the market right now and equally wonderful for both workouts and casual listening. The fit is so secure and comfortable that they'll not budge in the most rigorous of activities and sound GREAT."
An Amazon shopper explained, "First I need to start with the fact that I'm EXTREMELY picky when it comes to headphones and I've bought over 20 pairs from Amazon from brands to no brands. These are the first pair of headphones that I've worn to the gym that have not needed a single adjustment! I have weird ears and no in ear headphones have ever fit me this well. The seal is great and it just doesn't move!"
A fan of the earbuds explained, "These things feel great. They don't move. No wires. I take one headphone out and they pause. Controls on both sides... Great battery life. I can work out with just one in. Doesn't matter which ear. Speaking of working out. How many times have you deadlifted and snagged a wire? Not anymore! Handstand push-ups? Easy day! They're just awesome. I pull them out of the case and my iPhone just connects."
"Absolutely love these headphones! I came from Airpods, then Airpod pros, then Beats Studio Buds, and now these. These are on a level of their own, they're so great," an Amazon customer reviewed.
A shopper declared, "These are by far the best Beats yet! Beats have been classified with several key values in the audio devices category: High-bass, hard-hitting, high-quality sound, great for workouts, stylish (both for their subtlety and their loud, 'look-at-me' color palettes)."
"These PowerBeats Pro buds feel like the culmination of lots of R&D, and as the culmination of the brand - available in a subtle, stylish black matte finish, they are professional and low-profile. In their Ivory, Moss or Navy schemes, they are still subtle but have that stylish flair typical of Beats industrial design," an Amazon customer said.
