23 Holiday Gifts from Celebrity Brands: SKIMS, Rare Beauty, Fenty Beauty, Beis, Honest, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're holiday shopping for a loved one who's pop culture-obsessed and you're not sure what to buy, shop from celebrity-owned brands. Why not play into their fandom and get them a present they'll use and adore? Go the self-care route with beauty products from Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Jessica Alba, and Gwen Stefani's brands. Shop home finds from Kelly Clarkson and Drew Barrymore's brands. Gift the fashionistas in your life with stylish picks from Kim Kardashian, Shay Mitchell, Martha Stewart, Khloe Kardashian, and Cardi B's product lines. Cheers to the holiday season with beverages from brands owned by Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Kathy Hilton, and Cameron Diaz.
Here are some of our must-have gifts from star brands for the holidays.
Beauty Gifts From Celeb Brands
Kylie Cosmetics Holiday Lip Balm Set
I am obsessed with the Kylie Skin lip balms. I have purchased every variation and holiday edition. They are hydrating without feeling sticky. Each tube lasts for a long time and you can apply the product on its own or on top of your favorite lipstick or lip liner. This adorable holiday bundle from Kylie Jenner's brand has three Christmas-inspired choices: Sugar Cookie, Peppermint, and Gingerbread.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush 3 Piece Set
I fell in love with the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush from Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez the second I tried it. You only need a teeny bit of product to get a natural-looking, flushed look. It's easy to blend, and each bottle lasts me for a year. This trio has three gorgeous shades you're going to love: Truth (mauve maroon), Happy (cool pink), and Encourage (soft neutral pink).
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Glossy Posse Volume 5.0 Lip Gloss Bomb Trio
Get the pout of your dreams with this Fenty Beauty by Rihanna lip gloss bundle. This set has Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer + Plumper in Fenty Glow (sheer rose nude), Gloss Bomb Cream Color Drip Lip Cream in Cupcakin' (dusty pink), and Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Fuchsia Flex (shimmering berry). These are beautiful shades to wear on their own or apply over lip liner and/or lipstick.
Honest Say Bye to Dry Winter Skin Gift Set
The name of this bundle says it all. If you want to address dry, winter skin and hair, check out this bundle from Jessica Alba's brand Honest Beauty. Here's what's in the set:
- Nourish Conditioner
- Sweet Almond Bubble Bath
- Nourish Detangler
- Nourish Shampoo + Body Wash
- More Moisture Body Butter
- Hand Cream
- Wipes
- 2-in-1 Cleansing Body Conditioner
- Calm on Foaming Cream Cleanser
- Calm & Heal Melting Balm
- Moisturizing Gloves
- Loofah Bath Mitt
- Dusty Rose Fuzzy Headband
Give Them Lala Calming Face Sheet Masks With Aloe Vera & Chamomile- Set of 4
Treat loved ones with these calming, hydrating masks from Lala Kent's brand Give Them Lala. This four-piece set is the perfect stocking stuffer.
Karen Huger Luxury Gift Set Home Fragrance
Feel like the Grande Dame of your hometown with this elegant fragrance set from Karen Huger. This bundle has a La'Dame Home Fragrance Diffuser, La'Dame Room Spray, and a La'Dame Votive Candle.
GXVE BY GWEN STEFANI Mini Originals Lip Set
No one does a red lip like Gwen Stefani. This three-piece set has clean lipsticks in satin, matte, and liquid matte finishes, all in the singer's signature red shade.
Fashion Gifts From Celeb Brands
LC Lauren Conrad Love Crossbody Bag
Bring some cuteness to any ensemble with a heart-shaped bag from LC Lauren Conrad. This bag also comes in brown and navy blue.
SKIMS Cozy Knit Short Robe
It doesn't get more comfortable than a robe from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS. I have this one from the Cozy Collection in every color. It's so plush, comfortable, and super warm. What more could you want for the winter months?
Beis The Koozie Sling
If you talk a lot with your hands and you wish you had a third arm to hold your drink, this koozie sling from Shay Mitchell's Beis is just what you need for your next tailgate, outdoor concert, or another social gathering.
MARTHA by Martha Stewart Luxe Cashmere Blend Sweater Hoodie
Step up your loungewear with a cashmere hoodie from MARTHA by Martha Stewart. This super soft style comes in three colorways.
Reebok Cardi B Woven Crop Jacket
Elevate your athleisure with a cropped track jacket from Cardi B's Reebok collaboration.
Katy Perry Women's The Luvlie Bootie Ankle Boot
Cozy plaid isn't just for button-down shirts. These fun boots from Katy Perry are available in six prints.
Home Gifts From Celeb Brands
Kelly Clarkson Home 12 South 8 Piece Mercury Glass Tabletop Votive Holder Set
Spruce up your space with some finds from the Kelly Clarkson Home collection at Wayfair. This 12-piece candle set is a great holiday gift that brings great vibes and a stylish aesthetic.
Drew Barrymore Flower Home Grecian Blue Ombre Glass Drinkware Set, 8 Pieces
Sip your favorite beverages from an ombre glass. These cups from Drew Barrymore Flower Home come in green, blue, and orange.
Food and Alcohol Gifts From Celeb Brands
Duncan Hines Dolly Parton's Favorite Southern-Style Cake Mix
A cake mix is a great gift because it's an activity (baking) and a snack. Dolly Parton collaborated with Duncan Hines to create several flavors including red velvet, banana supreme, lemon, pineapple supreme, coconut, and strawberry supreme.
Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Baking Mix Bundle, Set of 3
Here's another fun pick for the holiday bakers out there. This trio gives you three mixes: Chrissy's Ultimate Banana Bread Mix, Buttermilk Mochi Pancake & Waffle Mix, and the Salted White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie Mix.
Avaline The Essentials
Cameron Diaz started Avaline with Katherine Power. If you're looking for wine that tastes good with simplicity and transparency at the forefront, this three-piece bundle is the perfect introduction to the brand (and an amazing gift, of course). This set has red, white, and rosé wines.
818 Blanco Tequila
If you're shopping for a Kendall Jenner fan, they will appreciate this blanco tequila from her brand, 818.
Casa Del Sol Blanco Tequila
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans have seen Kathy Hilton advocate for Casa Del Sol, a tequila brand that she invested in, which is co-founded by Eva Longoria. If you're shopping for someone who's #TeamKathy or #TeamTequila, this pick is a winner, for sure.
LoverBoy Beverages
Feel like you're on Summer House with some beverages from LoverBoy, the brand founded by Kyle Cooke.
Tech Gifts From Celeb Brands
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Kim Kardashian's Beats collab sold out a couple times over at Apple, but you can get these earbuds from Amazon just in time for the holidays.
Do you want more celeb-inspired holiday shopping? Check out these holiday pajamas Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, True Thompson, and Dream Kardashian wore in the Children's Place campaign.