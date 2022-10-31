The White Lotus Season 2 Premiere Reveals Several Mysterious Deaths

Watch : Haley Lu Richardson on The White Lotus Season 2: "It's F--ked Up"

(Warning: This article features spoilers for The White Lotus season two.)

A few people have checked out of the White Lotus for good.

That's right: The opening scene from the Oct. 30 season two premiere of HBO's The White Lotus confirmed that multiple guests met their maker during their stay in paradise. However, this time around, the body count does not include a White Lotus resort manager. (Shout out to season one's Armond.)

The episode kicked off with guest Daphne, played by The Bold Type's Meghann Fahy, gushing about her vacation to some White Lotus newcomers. "You're gonna die," she said with a smile. "They're gonna have to drag you out of here."

Daphne's joy was short lived, as her last dip in the Ionian Sea featured an unidentified drowning victim. To make matters worse, when cops began investigating the scene, Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore), the Sicilian location's manager, was told by an employee that "other guests have been killed."

Of course, like in season one, we were left wondering who could be among the season two victims.