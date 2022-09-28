Lindsie Chrisley Debuts New Romance One Year After Will Campbell Divorce

Lindsie Chrisley has found love again!
The Chrisley Knows Best alum went public with her new man, sharing a video montage featuring images of the couple on Instagram. Set to "Prayed for You" by Matt Stell, the clip showed Lindsie and her boyfriend cuddling and kissing during a photo shoot. (See the pictures here.)
"I prayed for you," captioned the Sept. 28 post. "He waltzed into my life unexpectedly and swept me off my feet."
The podcast host—who shares son Jackson, 10, with ex-husband Will Campbell—went on to share that while it "has not been perfect as we have gotten to know one another as individuals, as parents of our collective children, as partners within this relationship," she and her new boyfriend are very happy together.
"I've learned that I'm truly not seeking perfection at this stage in my life and who decides what's perfect anyway?" she continued. "God's plan is always the best. Sometimes the process is painful and hard. But don't forget when God is silent, he is doing something good for you."
While she did not share the name of her boyfriend in her post, Lindsie's rep exclusively told E! News that the 33-year-old's inner circle is "very excited" for her. The rep continued, "After a few tough years, she is finally getting the happiness and healing that she wholeheartedly deserves."
The new romance comes more than a year after her split with Will, who she married in January 2012. Lindsie announced their divorce in July 2021, saying in a statement, "We maintain the greatest respect and love for one another, and we're so grateful for our time together. We will continue to remain friends and be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much."
Earlier this summer, Lindsie shared that her breakup was what led to her reconnect with her father, Todd Chrisley, after years of estrangement. "After my divorce stuff had become public, my dad had posted: 'I'm here, I love you. Whatever is going in your life right now, I see it,'" she recalled on the July 27 episode of The Southern Tea podcast. "So, that's really more on how we were able to reconnect."
And it seems Todd and the Chrisley clan already approves of her new man. "I'm so happy for you both and love you with all my heart," Todd wrote in the comments section of Lindsie's Instagram post, "God is good and always on time."
Meanwhile, sister Savannah Chrisley gushed, "I'm so happy for you… I can't wait until I find the one that made it all worth it. I'm so proud of you! I love you!"