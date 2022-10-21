Kyle Richards Weighs in on Kathy Hilton's RHOBH Future and Denise Richards' Possible Return

Watch : Kyle Richards Talks Kathy Hilton & Lisa Rinna Fallout on RHOBH

Kyle Richards is excited to put The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 behind her.

"I'm ready for it to end," the Bravo star exclusively told E! News while promoting her partnership with Jack and the Box and the food chain's final days of offering the beloved Monster Taco. "I need this season to be done. Honestly, it's really taken a toll on me."

In fact, Kyle will not be tuning in to RHOBH's final reunion episode on Oct. 26 to watch the epic showdown between her sister Kathy Hilton and co-star Lisa Rinna, who have been feuding over Kathy's alleged Aspen meltdown for months.

"This season I've had to take a step back for the first time in 12 years," the Halloween Ends star explained. "I stopped watching and then I said, 'I'm going to have to watch the episodes before the reunion,' and then I couldn't bring myself to do that. I went in not knowing everything and had to get some recaps from a producer because I had to step away from it. And the reunion too, the trailer was enough for me."