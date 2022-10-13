Kyle Richards Just Weighed in on Denise Richards' Possible RHOBH Return

Watch : Denise Richards Talks Possibility of Returning to RHOBH

Denise Richards' Real Housewives of Beverly Hills return seems more likely than ever.

A week after the actress caused excitement among Bravo fans for posting a selfie with former co-star Sutton Stracke on Oct. 3, Kyle Richards hinted at Denise's return intentions on the Oct. 12 episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Revisiting memories of her former RHOBH co-stars during a game of "Haunted Housewives," host Andy Cohen asked the Halloween Ends star, "Do you think Denise regrets leaving the show and wants to come back?" Kyle's response? "I do."

And if Denise does plan to rejoin the Bravo series, she'd be doing so on good terms with Kyle, as the star told Andy, "I bumped into her recently, and she texted me and asked me to go to lunch. So, it was really nice, actually."

Denise recently told SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis on Sept. 1 that she'd "never say never" when it comes to a potential RHOBH return, even if that means reuniting with her former friend-turned-enemy, Lisa Rinna.