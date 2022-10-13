Kyle Richards Just Weighed in on Denise Richards' Possible RHOBH Return

Denise Richards' Real Housewives of Beverly Hills return seems more likely than ever.
A week after the actress caused excitement among Bravo fans for posting a selfie with former co-star Sutton Stracke on Oct. 3, Kyle Richards hinted at Denise's return intentions on the Oct. 12 episode of Watch What Happens Live.
Revisiting memories of her former RHOBH co-stars during a game of "Haunted Housewives," host Andy Cohen asked the Halloween Ends star, "Do you think Denise regrets leaving the show and wants to come back?" Kyle's response? "I do."
And if Denise does plan to rejoin the Bravo series, she'd be doing so on good terms with Kyle, as the star told Andy, "I bumped into her recently, and she texted me and asked me to go to lunch. So, it was really nice, actually."
Denise recently told SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis on Sept. 1 that she'd "never say never" when it comes to a potential RHOBH return, even if that means reuniting with her former friend-turned-enemy, Lisa Rinna.
"I would be fine working with Lisa and filming with her," Denise stated. "I never said I wouldn't go back because of her." During season 10, the two had a falling out over rumors that Denise hooked up with co-star Brandi Glanville, which she denied.
And just as Denise has her thoughts on Lisa, Kyle has plenty of thoughts about several of her former RHOBH castmates, including Brandi, Lisa Vanderpump, her sister Kim Richards and more, which you can hear in the full clip above.
Part two of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills three-part season 12 reunion airs Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
