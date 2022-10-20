The Crown's Final Season Will Not Depict Princess Diana's Car Crash

Watch : Elizabeth Debicki Portrays Princess Diana With Sons in The Crown

The Crown will be delicate with Princess Diana's final moments.

As the sixth and final season of the Netflix drama prepares to shoot the events leading up to Diana's 1997 fatal car crash in Paris, the streamer has vowed to show restraint when it comes to the tragic event itself. In a statement to The Sun, Netflix said, "The exact moment of the crash impact will not be shown."

The news comes on the heels of a Deadline report that revealed tensions in production were running high as the series filmed Diana's last days.

"We've been dreading getting to this point," a source told the publication Oct. 12. "The countdown is two weeks and while we're calmly carrying on it's fair to acknowledge that there's a certain anxiety, a palpable sense of being slightly on edge. I mean, there's bombshell sensitivity surrounding this one."

As for how the series plans to depict the tragedy?

"It's the run-up," the outlet reported. "The car leaving The Ritz after midnight with paparazzi in pursuit and then the aftermath with the British Ambassador to France swinging into action with the Foreign Office and then the subsequent constitutional aftermath."