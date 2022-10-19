Emma Corrin and David Dawson Share Insight Into Bond With My Policeman Co-Star Harry Styles

Watch : My Policeman Cast Talks Bringing Characters to Life

Emma Corrin and David Dawson's friendship with Harry Styles is so golden.

The pair, who co-star with the singer in the romantic drama My Policeman, exclusively explained to E! News how they developed their bond with Harry behind the camera—and how, for each of them, it translated on-screen.

"The three of us had the luxury of three weeks to bond and create a friendship and a chemistry," David told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "Then, moving forward me and Harry promised each other we would continue to check in with each other throughout this process, which I greatly appreciated."

In the film, the "As It Was" singer plays a closeted gay police officer Tom who marries schoolteacher Marion (Emma) while keeping a secret relationship with Patrick (David), a museum curator.

When asked what Emma and the Don't Worry Darling star did to help the audience fall in love with their characters, they explained it was all about finding the chemistry despite their nonexistent physical relationship.