Bella Hadid Makes a Case for Wearing Multiple Belts With Western Street Style Look

After wrapping up a whirlwind few weeks of fashion shows, Bella Hadid made the street of New York City her personal runway, showing off some unexpected waist candy.

By Ashley Joy Parker Oct 20, 2022 3:09 AMTags
Buckle up for a new fashion trend.

Bella Hadid had fans doing a double take when she was spotted strolling the streets of New York City's SoHo area on Oct. 18 with a little something extra in the accessories department.

To style up her casual cool ensemble—which included a distressed brown leather aviator jacket with a fur trim collar, red knit sweater, baggy light-wash denim jeans and brown leather shoes—the supermodel added not one, but two leather belts. One belt, boasting a gold buckle, which was looped into the waistband of the pants as it is intended. The other belt, with silver hardware, was free-falling on the model's waist.

She completed the look with hair up in her signature slicked-back high bun, dangly earrings and dark oval shades.

This isn't the first time Bella—who just wrapped up a whirlwind few weeks of fashion shows— has tried out the double belt look. Back in June, the supermodel was photographed at members-only club Zero Bond in New York City sporting a black leather belt with a classic silver buckle, woven through the loops of her wide-leg denim, while another one, with a large gold clasp. was layered underneath.

On top, she wore a black and white gingham button-down and a white tank top with a black lacy bra peeking out beneath. She accessorized with a black leather shoulder bag, pointy-toed boots and tiny sunglasses.

 

Cleary multiple belts are having a moment and not just on the waist. While Kim Kardashian skipped out on attending the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week, the SKIMS mogul did posed for a photo shoot inspired by the runway.

In the images shared to her Instagram, Kim is wrapped in a strapless, bandage-effect minidress made of thick leather belts. She styled bondage-inspired look with futuristic mules and winged shield sunglasses. The Balenciaga campaign star captioned her Oct. 5 post, "When I couldn't make it to the @balenciaga show @demna sent the show to me." 

