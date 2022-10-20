Bella Hadid Makes a Case for Wearing Multiple Belts With Western Street Style Look

Watch : Bella Hadid Has Dress SPRAY-PAINTED ON During Runway Show

Buckle up for a new fashion trend.

Bella Hadid had fans doing a double take when she was spotted strolling the streets of New York City's SoHo area on Oct. 18 with a little something extra in the accessories department.

To style up her casual cool ensemble—which included a distressed brown leather aviator jacket with a fur trim collar, red knit sweater, baggy light-wash denim jeans and brown leather shoes—the supermodel added not one, but two leather belts. One belt, boasting a gold buckle, which was looped into the waistband of the pants as it is intended. The other belt, with silver hardware, was free-falling on the model's waist.

She completed the look with hair up in her signature slicked-back high bun, dangly earrings and dark oval shades.

This isn't the first time Bella—who just wrapped up a whirlwind few weeks of fashion shows— has tried out the double belt look. Back in June, the supermodel was photographed at members-only club Zero Bond in New York City sporting a black leather belt with a classic silver buckle, woven through the loops of her wide-leg denim, while another one, with a large gold clasp. was layered underneath.