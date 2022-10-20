Bella Hadid Makes a Case for Wearing Multiple Belts With Western Street Style Look

Buckle up for a new fashion trend.
Bella Hadid had fans doing a double take when she was spotted strolling the streets of New York City's SoHo area on Oct. 18 with a little something extra in the accessories department.
To style up her casual cool ensemble—which included a distressed brown leather aviator jacket with a fur trim collar, red knit sweater, baggy light-wash denim jeans and brown leather shoes—the supermodel added not one, but two leather belts. One belt, boasting a gold buckle, which was looped into the waistband of the pants as it is intended. The other belt, with silver hardware, was free-falling on the model's waist.
She completed the look with hair up in her signature slicked-back high bun, dangly earrings and dark oval shades.
This isn't the first time Bella—who just wrapped up a whirlwind few weeks of fashion shows— has tried out the double belt look. Back in June, the supermodel was photographed at members-only club Zero Bond in New York City sporting a black leather belt with a classic silver buckle, woven through the loops of her wide-leg denim, while another one, with a large gold clasp. was layered underneath.
On top, she wore a black and white gingham button-down and a white tank top with a black lacy bra peeking out beneath. She accessorized with a black leather shoulder bag, pointy-toed boots and tiny sunglasses.
Cleary multiple belts are having a moment and not just on the waist. While Kim Kardashian skipped out on attending the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week, the SKIMS mogul did posed for a photo shoot inspired by the runway.
In the images shared to her Instagram, Kim is wrapped in a strapless, bandage-effect minidress made of thick leather belts. She styled bondage-inspired look with futuristic mules and winged shield sunglasses. The Balenciaga campaign star captioned her Oct. 5 post, "When I couldn't make it to the @balenciaga show @demna sent the show to me."