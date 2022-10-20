How Rob Kardashian Thought His Deposition Went in Blac Chyna Case

Khloe Kardashian is filling in the blanks on brother Rob Kardashian's experience during Blac Chyna's defamation lawsuit.
While talking with Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Corey Gamble during the Oct. 20 episode of The Kardashians, Khloe gave a bit of insight on Rob's testimony in the lawsuit, while also sharing how he felt about the matter.
As she put it in the footage, "Rob said his deposition went well."
Though the news may seem like a positive for the Kardashian-Jenner side, Kris was quick to shut down the conversation while filming by noting, "Let's not talk about it right now," to which a confused Khloe replied, "I can't talk about a deposition?"
But just because Kris was closed off to chatting about the subject in that very scene doesn't mean the momager has been totally tight-lipped about the lawsuit. During a confessional earlier in the episode, she got frank about the matter.
"The trial is looming over our head," Kris said. "It's stressful. Blac Chyna is suing myself, Khloe, Kylie [Jenner] and Kim for defamation of character and interference of contract."
During the Sept. 29 episode, Kris noted that she didn't want to get into the details of the legal matter to avoid adding "to the drama," but she got into the specifics of the emotional toll it has taken on her.
"As a mom, I'm very protective of my kids," she said. "And on top of that, it's really draining. It's emotionally, physically and spiritually exhausting to be going through this."
Back in 2017, Blac Chyna (born Angela White) filed a $140 million defamation lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenners. As for her reasoning, Blac Chyna, who shares daughter Dream Kardashian, 5, with the Arthur George founder—alleged that Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kris were partially responsible for the show Rob & Chyna not being renewed for a second season. In addition to the lawsuit against his mother and sisters, Blac Chyna simultaneously sued Rob for assault, battery and harassment.
The defamation case was brought to court in April of this year. On April 27, Rob took the stand during trial for the defamation case, stating that when it came to his and Blac Chyna's relationship, "It was not real love" and that it "was all negative."
On May 2, a jury reached their verdict, ruling that the Kardashian-Jenner's were not guilty, thus Chyna received no damages. Following this result, Blac Chyna's lawyer Lynne Ciani announced that she plans to appeal part of the verdict while speaking with reporters, although no appeal has been filed yet.
While the jury selection for Rob and Blac Chyna's lawsuit was set to take place just a month later, E! News confirmed in June that the former couple settled the suit out of court.