Rob Kardashian Says His Love for Blac Chyna Was "Not Real"

Watch : Tyga & Rob Kardashian CALL OUT Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian has taken the stand in Blac Chyna's ongoing defamation trial against his family.

The 35-year-old made a rare public appearance on April 27, testifying in a Los Angeles court about his past with Chyna—with whom he shares 5-year-old daughter Dream—and how their relationship "was all negative."

Recalling their romance, which he said "happened very quickly" after meeting Chyna through Instagram shortly following his college graduation, Rob testified that he was at his "weakest" when they started dating.

"I was probably in the worst place in my entire life," he told the jury, explaining that he had been diagnosed with ketoacidosis and diabetes at the time. "She was catching me at my lowest."

During his emotional testimony, Rob said Chyna disrespected his family "a hundred different times," including skipping a baby shower his relatives threw for her and allegedly sending threats to his younger sister, Kylie Jenner. Even though Rob believed it "was not like me" to be negative toward his family, he said he sided with Chyna at the time because he was "just trying to support her."