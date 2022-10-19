Charlize Theron's New Role Scored Her Major Cool Points With Her Kids—But They Had One Complaint

Watch : Charlize Theron & Kerry Washington Gush Over Their Friendship

Charlize Theron's kids are her biggest fans—but even they have their critiques when it comes to her movies.

The actress, 47, revealed what her daughters August, 7, and Jackson, 10, thought of her new film The School for Good and Evil at its premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 18.

"They got to see the film a month ago, and they really liked it," Charlize exclusively told E! News correspondent Francesca Amiker. "For me, there's not a lot in my repertoire that's, like, anything that they're going to appreciate anytime soon—not at least until they're like 52. I mean, it was a huge part why I wanted to do it, and they really loved the film. They're here tonight. They're gonna see it again."

While the Oscar winner agreed it scored her some cool mom points, she admitted her kids did have one issue with her role.

"The only complaint is they're like, 'Did you have to be evil?' Like, they wanted me in big princess gowns," Charlize added. "And I'm like, 'Listen, I mean, I had to go and have a little fun.' They're like, 'Mom, can you just be the princess for once?'"