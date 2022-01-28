Charlize Theron Posts Rare Photo of Her Daughters While Hiking With Grandma

Like mother, like daughter!
Charlize Theron gave a glimpse at her family life on Thursday, Jan. 27, with a new pic of her two daughters Jackson, 10, and August, 7. The Instagram photo made it clear that a love of nature runs in the fam, as the Bombshell star captured her daughters on a hike in the woods along with their grandma (the actress' mom, Gerda).
While Charlize was absent from the pic, Gerda kept her arm around Jackson, who was dressed in a tie-dye set. Like any explorer, she knew it's all about having the right accessories—in this case, wearing a campfire hat and carrying a walking stick for their outdoor adventure. August was dressed in light denim shorts and a white tee during the family bonding time.
Charlize, 46, revealed the photo in honor of Gerda's birthday, writing, "I wanted to share her with all of you because anyone who knows her, knows how utterly awesome it's is to stand in her sunlight. She TRULY is life."
The South African star added, "She laughs louder than anyone I've ever met. She's a great tennis player/golfer/hiker AND a gifted s--t talker! She's direct, she's honest, she funny, and she'll tell you how it is anytime of the day!"
It seems Gerda is also besties with several A-listers herself. January Jones wrote, "She's the best! Happy Birthday G!!" And Chelsea Handler noted that Gerda is the "most most fun mama I have ever had the pleasure of getting s--tfaced with!"
Lilly Singh went so far as to call Charlize's mom her "hero," saying, "legit."
Although Charlize likes to keep her personal life private, she kicked off 2022 with another look at her youngest daughter. She captioned a photo of herself napping with August, "New year, same energy."
See their latest sweet snap above.