Emma Corrin and David Dawson Share Insight Into Bond With My Policeman Co-Star Harry Styles

Emma Corrin and David Dawson's friendship with Harry Styles is so golden.
The pair, who co-star with the singer in the romantic drama My Policeman, exclusively explained to E! News how they developed their bond with Harry behind the camera—and how, for each of them, it translated on-screen.
"The three of us had the luxury of three weeks to bond and create a friendship and a chemistry," David told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "Then, moving forward me and Harry promised each other we would continue to check in with each other throughout this process, which I greatly appreciated."
In the film, the "As It Was" singer plays a closeted gay police officer Tom who marries schoolteacher Marion (Emma) while keeping a secret relationship with Patrick (David), a museum curator.
When asked what Emma and the Don't Worry Darling star did to help the audience fall in love with their characters, they explained it was all about finding the chemistry despite their nonexistent physical relationship.
"I think trying to find moments of joy and moments of true love and friendship," The Crown alum revealed. "Because I think with Tom and Marion—even though they are lacking their physical relationship—do love each other."
They added, "I think that's something the film explores really beautifully, the love and friendship and the bond between two people."
Director Michael Grandage also spoke on Harry's portrayal of Tom, sharing that the former One Direction singer "understood the secular nature" of the character.
"He doesn't want to give anything away about himself because he's a policeman at a time of such high level with the law being against him," Michael said. "So those two component factors made him shy, they made him insular—which contradict each other."
He continued, "So Harry knew that playing his cards close to his chest is going to be a quite difficult acting challenge and that everyone else places something on Tom. That's the way the story works and why he was right for the part."
My Policeman hits theaters on Oct. 21 and will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video Nov. 4.