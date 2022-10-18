Emma Corrin Makes Major Waves With Goldfish Bag Dress at My Policeman Premiere

At the premiere of My Policeman during the BFI London Film Festival, Emma Corrin walked the red carpet in a JW Anderson bubble dress designed to look like a carnival prize.

By Ashley Joy Parker Oct 18, 2022 12:15 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetPremieresCelebritiesE! Insider
Watch: "The Crown": Emma Corrin & Josh O'Connor Talk Role Challenges

That's one way to make a splash on the red carpet.

During the BFI London Film Festival, all eyes were on Emma Corrin who arrived at the premiere of their new film My Policeman wearing campy creation designed to look like a plastic bag containing a goldfish.

The fishy frock hails from JW Anderson's spring 2023 collection and features a playful bubble shape, knotted one-shoulder detail and glossy finish. Emma completed the carnival prize vibe with black open-toe mules and Cartier jewels.

On their Instagram, Emma, 26, gave a closer look at the designer dress and dropped an iconic quote from the 1998 movie, You've Got Mail.

"WHO BELONGS TO THIS FISH? (10 bucks if you guess the film)," they captioned the Oct. 15 post. "Huge thank you to LFF for having us premiere My Policeman here in London. Loved making this one, so much heart and a good reminder of what we've fought for and what we still have to fight for."

photos
Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023: Star Sightings

On their Instagram, Emma, 26, gave a closer look at the designer dress and dropped an iconic quote from the 1998 movie, You've Got Mail.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde Respond to Former Nanny's Allegations

2

Selma Blair Makes An Emotional Surprise Exit From DWTS

3

Singer Mikaben Dead at 41 After Collapsing During Performance in Paris

The My Policeman premiere is hardly the first time Emma has made waves with their eclectic fashion choices.

At the 2021 Emmy Awards, the actor donned a pale yellow ensemble that included a strapless gown, fitted bonnet and long fingerless gloves that showed off their long black nails. The vintage-inspired, custom Miu Miu outfit got social media users talking, with some fans noting that their hat gave off "swim cap" vibes.

Emma also raised eyebrows at 2022 Olivier Awards in London, walking the red carpet in an orange patterned Loewe fall 2022 dress featuring faux balloon breasts.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BFI

Many of Emma's standout style moments come thanks to their stylist Harry Lambert, who The Crown star has previously credited for "bringing so much fun and imagination into my personal style."

"I remember growing up wanting to play with the boundaries of what was considered ‘feminine' and ‘masculine' clothing, but feeling like I couldn't or shouldn't for whatever reason," Emma told Vogue in 2020. "Harry isn't afraid to take risks, be daring, shake things up."

They added, "There are no rules!"

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde Respond to Former Nanny's Allegations

2

Selma Blair Makes An Emotional Surprise Exit From DWTS

3

Singer Mikaben Dead at 41 After Collapsing During Performance in Paris

4

Lamar Odom Responds to Criticism About Him Missing Khloe Kardashian

5

True Thompson Gets Spooky Gift From Aunt Kourtney & Uncle Travis