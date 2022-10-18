Emma Corrin Makes Major Waves With Goldfish Bag Dress at My Policeman Premiere

Watch : "The Crown": Emma Corrin & Josh O'Connor Talk Role Challenges

That's one way to make a splash on the red carpet.

During the BFI London Film Festival, all eyes were on Emma Corrin who arrived at the premiere of their new film My Policeman wearing campy creation designed to look like a plastic bag containing a goldfish.

The fishy frock hails from JW Anderson's spring 2023 collection and features a playful bubble shape, knotted one-shoulder detail and glossy finish. Emma completed the carnival prize vibe with black open-toe mules and Cartier jewels.

On their Instagram, Emma, 26, gave a closer look at the designer dress and dropped an iconic quote from the 1998 movie, You've Got Mail.

"WHO BELONGS TO THIS FISH? (10 bucks if you guess the film)," they captioned the Oct. 15 post. "Huge thank you to LFF for having us premiere My Policeman here in London. Loved making this one, so much heart and a good reminder of what we've fought for and what we still have to fight for."