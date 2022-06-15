See Harry Styles Caught in a Love Triangle in Steamy My Policeman Trailer

Where do we buy our ticket to the cinema?
Tensions are high in the first few seconds of Prime Video's My Policeman trailer, which dropped June 15. It opens with Harry Style's Tom gazing at a gallery painting with David Dawson's Patrick. "So," Patrick, a museum curator, begins, "how does it make you feel?
And let us tell you: We're feeling a lot.
Tom replies, "You can sense the waves and how strong they are, like swimming in strong surf. You feel they could crush you or take you under."
Cut to Tom and Patrick at the beach and a boardwalk carnival alongside Tom's wife Marion (Emma Corrin). "You can sense the waves and how strong they are, like swimming in strong surf," Harry's Tom says. "You feel they could crush you or take you under."
Under the spell of this love triangle. Viewers see Patrick stealing a kiss with Tom—and Tom kissing Marion on their wedding day.
If you haven't caught on already, My Policeman, based on the book by Bethan Roberts, follows Tom, Patrick and Marion in 1950s Britain before same sex relationships were made legal.
Then we flip to the ‘90s, with Linus Roache and Rupert Everett playing Tom and Patrick respectively, and Gina McKee as an older Marion. It's then that viewers see the trio, who, according to Prime, "are still reeling with longing and regret—but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past."
This is just one golden role fans will see Harry stepping into this year as he's also playing Florence Pugh's husband in girlfriend Olivia Wilde's psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling, premiering in theaters Sept. 23.
While Harry is known for his musical talents, he's hoping to continue acting as he enjoys the challenge.
"I'm coming from music where I don't think anyone really knows how it works, but I am somewhat in my comfort zone!" he told Dazed. "But in movies, when I show up, I'm the new guy. I haven't been [an actor] for a long time and that's really cool, I feel like I've learned so much and life is about learning."
My Policeman is set to premiere in select theaters on Oct. 21.