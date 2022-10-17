Kevin Spacey Denies Groping Anthony Rapp While Testifying in Sexual Misconduct Trial

Watch : Robin Wright on "House of Cards" Season 6 Without Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey is maintaining his innocence.

While taking the stand in his sexual misconduct civil trial, the House of Cards actor denied ever groping Anthony Rapp, calling the allegations "not true," according to NBC News.

Rapp, 50, filed the lawsuit in 2020 and is seeking compensatory and punitive damages up to $40 million. No criminal charges are involved.

During his testimony, Spacey, 63, also spoke about his childhood and his rocky relationship with his father, calling his upbringing "humiliating and terrifying," per Deadline.

"My father was a white supremacist and neo-Nazi," Spacey told the court, detailing how he was "forced to listen to hours and hours and hours" of his parent's hateful rhetoric. He also said he was too ashamed to bring over friends from school because he was worried his father would go on a racist tirade.

He reportedly added, "I have never talked about these things publicly. Ever,"